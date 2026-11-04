Jayapal Meeks Bill Blocks Federal Funds for Military Attacks on Cuba

Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Jamaal Bowman introduce legislation to prohibit federal funding for military action against Cuba, aiming to curb executive overreach.

Representative Pramila Jayapal and Representative Jamaal Bowman have introduced a new legislative proposal designed to explicitly prohibit the use of federal funds for any military attacks against Cuba. This bill emerges in response to escalating rhetorical threats from President Donald Trump regarding potential military intervention on the island nation. The lawmakers argue that the executive branch lacks the constitutional authority to initiate such conflicts without explicit congressional approval.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal stated that President Trump has initiated illegal regime change conflicts in Venezuela and Iran and is now threatening Cuba. She emphasized the urgent need to pass this legislation to block the president from acting on impulse. The statement highlights growing concerns among democratic lawmakers about the potential consequences of unilateral military action in the Caribbean region.

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The proposed bill contains specific language that maintains the existing legal framework for national defense. It does not apply to any use of force that is consistent with the provisions of the War Powers Act. These provisions empower the president to respond to a national emergency created by an attack on the United States or its armed forces. This distinction ensures that the legislation targets offensive aggression rather than legitimate self-defense.

President Trump has repeatedly threatened a US takeover of Cuba. His administration's previous actions abroad, such as operations in Iran and Venezuela, have fueled fears that he may act on these threats. One such operation reportedly killed dozens of Venezuelans and Cubans. These historical events have heightened anxieties about the potential for similar military interventions in Cuba.

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Rep. Pramila Jayapal argued that these military attacks put American troops in danger, endanger innocent civilians, and waste billions of taxpayer dollars. She noted that these actions are not what the American people want. The representative criticized the president for failing to honor his campaign promise to end forever wars. She asserted that Congress alone has the power to declare war, a power the president clearly does not respect.

Some experts suggest that the president's primary motivation may be economic rather than political. American University professor and former USA Today editor-in-chief Nathan Robinson suggested that the president might seek an economic agreement that opens the island to US business. He believes the president may move on to other matters once such an agreement is secured. This perspective contrasts with more alarmist views about imminent military action.

Other commentators, such as Current Affairs editor-in-chief Nathan Robinson, argue that the administration intends to replicate its approach to Venezuela. He declared that the administration wants a Republican donor imperial viceroy who will privatize the Cuban healthcare and school systems. This view suggests that the goal is to hand all waterfront property to developers with Cuban people serving as cheap labor.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman joined Rep. Pramila Jayapal in opposing the president's proposed actions. He stated that Cuba is not for Donald Trump to take and that they stand firm against the illegal use of federal funds for such purposes. Bowman warned that such a reckless course would risk American lives and cost taxpayers billions of dollars. He argued that the underlying political and economic conditions would likely remain unchanged.

Representative Bowman emphasized that the United States cannot bomb Cuba out of economic collapse or political repression. He stated that lasting change must come through empowering the Cuban people. This approach rejects doubling down on a failed approach that disproportionately harms the Cuban population. The resolution aims to prevent further escalation of military hostilities in the region.

The legislation has garnered support from several notable members of Congress. Co-sponsors include Sara Jacobs from California, Jesús Chuy García from Illinois, Hank Johnson from Georgia, Sydney Kamlager-Dove from California, Jim McGovern from Massachusetts, Eleanor Holmes Norton from DC, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, and Nydia Velázquez from New York. These lawmakers represent a broad coalition of progressive voices in the House.

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However, the likelihood of the bill passing remains low due to the political landscape in Washington. Like legislation aimed at stopping Trump's boat strikes, aggression toward Venezuela, and war on Iran, this bill is unlikely to be passed by the GOP-controlled Congress. The Republican majority in the Senate and House poses a significant barrier to the passage of measures restricting executive military power.

Representative Nydia Velázquez introduced a separate war powers resolution to prevent US involvement in military hostilities against the island. She stated that Donald Trump's belligerent foreign policy is creating new wars and conflicts across the world. Her statement criticized the administration's foreign policy as totally out of control and putting countless American and foreign lives at risk.

Velázquez warned that Trump's military blockade, threats, and track record this term show that Congress must reassert its constitutional authority. She urged lawmakers to stop another disastrous war before it is too late. Her resolution complements the Jayapal-Bowman bill by addressing the broader constitutional implications of executive military actions.

Commentators have noted that US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy. The discussion extends beyond the immediate election to what must be done once these elements are vanquished from power. This perspective calls for a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer.

The commentary suggests that a working-class movement is needed to fight for these solutions. The analysis points out that Trump did not emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. This historical context frames the current political struggle over foreign policy and military intervention.