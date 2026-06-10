Jayapal Demands Accountability After 50th ICE Detainee Death Under Trump

Rep. Pramila Jayapal calls for defunding ICE and accountability after 51 deaths in custody since Trump returned to office, citing abuse, hunger strikes, and a scathing OIG report on private prison conditions.

The death toll of people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has surpassed 50 since President Donald Trump returned to office, prompting a fierce condemnation from Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.

). Jayapal, the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, announced the grim milestone on Tuesday, calling it unprecedented and a clear indicator that ICE and its private, for-profit prison contractors should be defunded immediately. There must be accountability for these deaths, she said during a press conference with immigrant rights advocates. The 50th death was confirmed on Monday when a detainee died at a facility in Texas.

Since the start of Trump's second term, 51 individuals have died while in ICE custody, including two who were killed in a sniper attack on an ICE administrative center in Dallas. At least 10 of the deaths were suicides. The agency has also stopped reporting deaths of recently released detainees, a policy enacted in 2021 to ensure transparency and prevent the offloading of severely ill individuals.

Jayapal's demand for accountability comes amid a wave of protests inside ICE detention centers nationwide. Detainees have launched hunger strikes and other forms of resistance against unsanitary conditions, inedible food, inadequate medical care, and prolonged detention. In some cases, federal agents have attacked protesters and community members outside facilities, including a recent incident in Pennsylvania at a GEO Group-run center. Detainees who speak out or participate in strikes report being placed in solitary confinement and facing retaliation.

The Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman (OIDO), created by Congress during Trump's first term to address systemic abuse, has been criticized for failing to prevent these deaths. Jayapal has introduced legislation to end the use of private, for-profit detention centers, eliminate mandatory detention, and implement robust minimum care standards. A new report from the DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari has further fueled the outcry.

The report details violations of food safety and medical care standards, excessive use of force, and other improprieties at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, operated by LaSalle Corrections. This DHS OIG report confirms what detained immigrants have been telling us about dangerous conditions, Jayapal said. She urged DHS to immediately withdraw funding from facilities that consistently fail to meet minimum standards and to conduct urgent oversight of all for-profit prison operators.

The crisis has reignited debates over immigration enforcement and the role of private prisons. Advocates argue that the profit motive incentivizes cost-cutting at the expense of human life. Over the past three decades, more than 200 people have died in ICE custody, with many deaths linked to neglect and inadequate medical care. Jayapal's call to defund ICE and shut down private detention centers is gaining traction among progressive lawmakers, though it faces stiff opposition from Republicans and the Trump administration.

The White House has defended ICE's record, claiming that detention is necessary for national security and that conditions have improved. However, the mounting death toll and damning reports suggest otherwise. As the nation grapples with these revelations, immigrant rights groups are planning nationwide actions to demand justice for the deceased and an end to what they call a system of concentration camps. The fight for accountability is far from over





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