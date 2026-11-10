Jayapal Calls to Dismantle ICE After 60th Custody Death

Rep. Jayapal demands the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the 60th death in agency custody, citing systemic issues under the Trump 2.0 administration.

Representative Pramila Jayapal has issued a direct call for the dismantling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, marking a significant escalation in legislative opposition to federal immigration enforcement policies. This demand comes in the immediate aftermath of the 60th documented death of an individual while in agency custody, a statistic that has intensified scrutiny of the Trump 2.0 administration's immigration strategy. The Trump administration has increasingly centralized its political platform around strict border enforcement and the prosecution of undocumented migrants, framing these measures as essential for national security.

Trump Immigration Crisis and Agency Deaths

The Trump administration recently intensified its enforcement actions, a period that CNN exit polls indicate was a top concern for voters alongside economic issues. These polls revealed that over 52 people have died in nation-wide immigration detention centers, highlighting severe operational risks within the agency's custody. The Trump administration has deployed agents aggressively, with August alone accounting for more than 50,000 ICE arrests, setting a new single monthly record. This surge in detainments has resulted in over 52 recorded fatalities, drawing sharp criticism regarding the safety and conditions of federal detention facilities under the current executive leadership.

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Jayapal Advocacy and Legislative Response

Representative Jayapal argues that Congress must abolish the agency to restore public trust and avoid squandering the confidence of the American people. She emphasizes that the agency operates with a mandate that tramples on the will of the people, characterized by a regime that she describes as fostering xenophobic violence rather than ensuring safety. Jayapal asserts that immigrants, whether documented or undocumented, actually participate in criminal activity at lower rates than US-born citizens. Despite these facts, the Trump administration continues to target noncitizens without criminal convictions under a pretext of squelching migrant crime, a category critics view as hyperbolic and racist.

Minneapolis Protest and Renee Good Death

Public unrest has surged in key cities, particularly following the death of Renee Good, a 23-year-old victim killed by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, protesters and ICE agents faced off near the site where the fatal incident occurred last week, illustrating the volatile environment surrounding federal enforcement actions. The death of Renee Good, who was only 23 years old, has become a focal point for demonstrators demanding accountability from the Trump administration. The incident underscores the personal toll of the agency's expanded powers and the growing resistance from communities directly impacted by these enforcement strategies.

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Systemic Critiques and Historical Context

Critics, including Jayapal, describe the agency as a creature of post-9/11 panic that has evolved into a system of mass detainment and deportation. The text highlights that the nation managed for two centuries without this specific agency, suggesting its current form is unnecessary and harmful. The enforcement apparatus is linked to historical precedents, such as Southern police forces emerging as slave patrols and the Boston police department forming in 1838 to control poor Irish immigrants. These historical parallels are used to argue that the current system perpetuates racialized policing and punishment, disproportionately affecting Black, brown, and poor communities.

Future Implications for Enforcement Policy

The normalization of mass detainment exists alongside a republic's heritage of hyper-incarceration and the overfunding of local law enforcement. Agency leadership recently deputized their agents to operate with increased authority, drawing parallels between immigration detention and the criminal legal system. The Trump administration's approach reflects a broader political strategy that prioritizes law-and-order enthusiasm, which critics argue empties homes of parents and breadwinners. As the death toll rises to 60, the pressure on legislative bodies to address these systemic issues and the Trump administration's policies continues to mount, with advocates calling for immediate structural changes.