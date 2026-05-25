JAY-Z Ties Taylor Swift for Most No. 1s Among Soloists on Billboard 200 Chart

JAY-Z has tied Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among soloists on the Billboard 200 chart, with 15 leaders. The achievement places him in a prestigious position, as he now follows Drake and Swift, who have 14 leaders each. The Beatles hold the record for the most No. 1s among all acts, with an impressive 19 leaders.

The Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, has seen a new leader emerge in the latest chart dated May 30.

JAY-Z has picked up his 15th leader, tying him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among soloists. This achievement places JAY-Z in a prestigious position, as he now follows Drake and Swift, who have 14 leaders each. The Beatles hold the record for the most No. 1s among all acts, with an impressive 19 leaders. The Billboard 200 chart has been publishing on a regular, weekly basis since March 1956.

To put JAY-Z's achievement into perspective, we can look at the list of every act with at least 10 No. 1 albums on the chart. This list showcases the talented artists who have consistently topped the Billboard 200 chart over the years.

In addition to his latest No. 1 achievement, Drake now has 20 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, counting the debuts of his albums. The Billboard 200 chart is compiled by Luminate, which measures multi-metric consumption in equivalent album units. These units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums.

Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new May 30, 2026-dated chart will be posted in full on the Billboard website on May 27, a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. on May 25.

For all chart news, fans can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X and Instagram. This achievement is a testament to JAY-Z's enduring popularity and his ability to consistently produce hit albums. As the music industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how JAY-Z and other artists adapt and innovate in the years to come.

With his 15th leader, JAY-Z solidifies his position as a music industry icon, and his legacy is sure to be felt for generations to come





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