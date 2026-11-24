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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews.that the headliner for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show would be none other than himself.

The decision comes seven years after he began overseeing the show through his company Roc Nation; he has since produced performances for Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and this year’s headliner Bad Bunny. This announcement also comes eight years after he proudly declared, “I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don’t need you / Every night we in the end zone, tell the NFL we in stadiums too,” on “ He’s also making sure that nobody misses his big moment.

Also read Jay-Z to Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on ESPN Broadcast

It’s now been revealed that IMAX, in collaboration with ESPN, the Walt Disney Company, and the NFL, will be screening the halftime show in hundreds of theaters across the country for the first time ever. The Super Bowl is due to be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on February 14, with tickets for IMAX screenings expected to go on sale in January. Fans will be able to watch the entire game, as well as pre- and post-match coverage.

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The rapper reportedly beat out competition from Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber to secure his spot, per a report from Perhaps both will get a chance in the future, though, with Jay on board as producer until at least 2029 thanks to Roc Nation re-upping their deal with the NFL in 2024. Next year’s Super Bowl is set to take place on Valentine’s Day, so there’s also brewing speculation that Beyoncé will make her third appearance during the coveted slot, having headlined in 2013 and made a cameo alongside Bruno Mars during Coldplay’s set in 2016.