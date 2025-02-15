Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissed With Prejudice, Rapper Calls It a 'Victory'

A lawsuit accusing rapper Jay-Z and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs of rape has been dismissed with prejudice, according to court documents. Jay-Z expressed relief and criticized the legal system, while Combs' legal team called it a confirmation of the baseless claims.

A lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Sean ' Diddy ' Combs of rape, filed by a Jane Doe, has been dismissed with prejudice, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Jay-Z , whose real name is Shawn Carter, expressed relief at the dismissal, stating, 'Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.

I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.' He continued, criticizing the legal system, 'This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.' Although acknowledging the courts' responsibility to protect victims, Jay-Z emphasized the need for equal protection of the innocent, stating, 'May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.'Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, also issued a statement praising the rapper for his unwavering stance against the lawsuit. 'The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team released a statement to Fox News Digital, asserting that the dismissal was a testament to the baseless nature of the claims. 'Today’s complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts,' their statement read. 'For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them. Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law.'Jay-Doe's attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, confirmed the dismissal in court filings, stating that the plaintiff 'hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice.' Jay-Z had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in December shortly after being named in the Combs' sexual assault case. He requested the court deny the plaintiff's request to proceed anonymously, accusing Buzbee of orchestrating a 'sprawling extortion saga … whose aim is based and measured in dollars.'The lawsuit alleged that Jay-Z and Combs raped a minor at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000. The initial filing stated that Combs raped the minor while 'Celebrity A' and 'Celebrity B' watched. Carter was later identified as 'Celebrity A' in the refiled lawsuit. The lawsuit further claimed that Jay-Z 'has been with Combs during many such instances described herein' and that 'both perpetrators must face justice.' It pointed to the close relationship between the two music moguls, stating that Combs had even said in 2023 that Carter was the only person, other than Combs' mother, allowed to call him by his legal first name of 'Sean.' This dismissal comes amidst a series of legal troubles for Combs, who faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and is currently awaiting trial for racketeering and sex trafficking. He was arrested in September





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissal Sean Combs Diddy Sexual Assault Allegations Legal Battle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexual assault lawsuit dropped by accuserThe civil lawsuit accused the rap moguls of raping a 13-year-old in 2000.

Read more »

Jay-Z and Sean Combs Sued Over Rape Allegations DismissedA lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Sean Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been dismissed. The accuser, represented by attorney Buzbee, filed the suit in October and later amended it to include Carter. Both artists denied the allegations, with Carter calling them 'frivolous, fictitious, and appalling.' Combs also dismissed the claims, stating that the lawsuits are 'built on falsehoods, not facts.' The dismissal came as a victory for both artists, who have faced numerous accusations of sexual assault in recent years.

Read more »

Jane Doe drops sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ CombsA Jane Doe who alleged Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z sexually assaulted her 25 years ago has withdrawn her lawsuit against them.

Read more »

Jay-Z's Lawyer Eyes Legal Loophole to Throw Out Rape LawsuitJay-Z is battling attorney Gloria Allred's client, a woman who accused him of raping her in 2000. Jay-Z's lawyers are looking for a legal way to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the statute of limitations has expired. They also claim Allred is trying to extort money from Jay-Z.

Read more »

Jay-Z, Diddy Rape Accuser Dismisses LawsuitDiddy's finally getting a legal victory -- and Jay-Z's celebrating too ... as the woman who'd accused them of raping her when she was 13, is now dismissing her lawsuit.

Read more »

Rape Lawsuit Against Jay-Z, Diddy Dismissed By Accuser’s Lawyers“This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” wrote Jay-Z in response to the news.

Read more »