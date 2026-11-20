MOORESVILLE, Ind. — With the holiday season approaching, a Morgan County Christmas tree farm is getting ready to welcome families looking to pick out this year’s tree.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — With the holiday season approaching, a Morgan County Christmas tree farm is getting ready to welcome families looking to pick out this year’s tree.

Sitting just outside of Mooresville, the farm spans 35 acres and grows several varieties of trees, including Scotch pine, white pine, Canaan fir, Concolor fir, Norway spruce, Trojan fir and Fraser fir. The farm is run by brothers Jamesy, Johnny and Jake Jay, who purchased the business from their uncle, David Jay, about four years ago.

Also read Devine Acres Farm Opens Early for Holiday Season with Christmas CountryFest

“We purchased the farm from our Uncle David Jay around four years ago, and we’ve been operating it ever since then,” Jamesy Jay said. Growing a Christmas tree takes years of work. The Jay brothers start with yearlings — seedlings about a foot tall — which are planted in rows. It takes eight to 10 years for a tree to reach a marketable size.

Throughout the year, the brothers maintain the trees by mowing around them and clearing unwanted vegetation. Each tree is also sheared at least once a year in early summer, with about a fourth of the tree trimmed to shape it into the traditional Christmas tree look. The brothers also have to watch for pests and diseases that can affect the trees.

Advertisement

Most of the farm’s business comes in during the first two weekends it’s open, making good weather and strong early sales critical given the short Christmas tree season. Last year, the farm sold more than 1,000 trees over Thanksgiving weekend alone. For the Jay brothers, the farm is about more than just selling trees — it’s about being part of family traditions across central Indiana.

“We also really appreciate the fact that different families around the community allow us to be part of their annual Christmas traditions,” Johnny Jay said. “We take a lot of pride in being able to kind of be a part of a lot of people’s Christmases. ”WRTV.com Trending Stories