Royal Marine Commando Jay Hare shares his journey from severe facial disfigurement in Afghanistan to leading a charity for veterans, offering hope and purpose after life-changing combat injuries.

Jay Hare, a 45-year-old former Royal Marine Commando, has become a central figure in a new documentary titled Unmasked: The Face I Found. The film explores his journey from surviving a devastating explosion in Afghanistan to becoming a director at HorseBack UK. This Scottish charity uses equine therapy to support veterans and vulnerable youth. Hare's story highlights the profound identity crisis many military personnel face upon returning home permanently altered by war.

Hare's journey began in November 2008 when he awoke at Selly Oak Hospital in Birmingham. He had been in an induced coma for two weeks after stepping on an explosive in Helmand Province. At 27, he fought a severe bloodstream infection while doctors worked to save his life. When the medical team gently asked if he wanted to see his reflection, Hare agreed. The face in the mirror was unrecognizable, marking the darkest period of his life.

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The blast in the Sangin Valley, known as the Valley of Death, destroyed much of Hare's facial structure. He lost his nose, upper lip, an eye, several fingers, and his left leg below the knee. Fellow marines carried him nearly a kilometer through 45-degree heat to extraction despite secondary device risks. Surgeons at Camp Bastion Field Hospital used his moustache as a guide to rebuild his shattered features.

Hare's despair was so intense that he requested a 9mm pistol from visiting friends. He told them he did not think he could live his life in that condition. Today, he channels that trauma into his role at HorseBack UK. He helps other veterans and emergency service personnel rebuild their lives. Working with horses provided him with a sense of peace that clinical therapy alone could not offer.

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Hare's personal life also underwent significant changes during his recovery. He was married with a four-year-old daughter when the explosion occurred. His daughter adapted quickly to his prosthetic leg and new appearance. However, the strain on his first marriage proved insurmountable. Though his wife was a rock throughout his treatment, the relationship ended. He is now in a relationship with a longtime friend, and his daughters are 22 and 15.

The documentary Unmasked: The Face I Found is directed by Lee Mancini. It is currently in development by Agility Films. The producers are seeking sponsorship and production partners to complete the project. Fifteen percent of the producers' revenue will be donated to support-unmasked.com. The film aims to address the severe mental health challenges faced by British veterans. More veterans died by suicide during the 20-year war in Afghanistan than in combat.

Hare joined the Royal Marines at 19, driven by a desire to follow in his father's footsteps. His father served in the Royal Navy, and his uncle was captured at Dunkirk. Hare found his place among the Commandos as an athletic and well-trained soldier. After surviving a suicide bomber in 2006, his luck ran out two years later. The incident left him with physical scars and deep psychological trauma.

Recovery was long and far from straightforward. Hare underwent 11 operations, skin grafts, and reconstructive surgeries over five years. He had to relearn ordinary life, such as getting downstairs without a leg. He also had to judge distances with one eye. Navigating a world suddenly full of obstacles was difficult for a former Commando who once considered himself the hardest and fittest.

Hare experienced symptoms of trauma, including deep depression, helplessness, and anger. He also suffered from agoraphobia, avoiding people unless they were military. It took him a long time to stop seeing himself as a mangled piece of flesh. He acknowledges the importance of counseling and psychological support. Yet, he found some of the most transformative healing through horses at HorseBack UK.

Hare first encountered HorseBack UK in 2009. He asked its founders if he could join the team formally. They agreed, and he was awarded a Ministry of Defence contract while still in treatment. Horses are sentient beings that pick up on energy. They do not care about scars, status, or military bravado. Working alongside them helped Hare rediscover himself and find a new sense of purpose.

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The documentary Unmasked: The Face I Found serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. It demonstrates how individuals can navigate the loss of physical integrity. Hare's public sharing of his trauma and recovery aims to support others facing similar struggles. The film offers hope to many who feel lost after their service. It is a story not about losing a face, but about finding one again.

HorseBack UK helps veterans, emergency service personnel, and vulnerable young people rebuild confidence. The charity offers equine-assisted programs designed to foster healing. Contact information for the charity is available at horseback.org.uk. The organization continues to support those struggling with the long-term impact of combat trauma.

Hare's story resonates because it is not a neat ending. Trauma does not disappear, and recovery is rarely linear. What emerges is not bitterness or self-pity, but gratitude. Hare is grateful to the marines who carried him from the battlefield. He is thankful for the surgeons who rebuilt his face. He also appreciates the family, friends, and horses who helped him.

The documentary aims to shine a light on the long-term impact of combat trauma. It seeks to address the stigma surrounding mental health in the military. By sharing his story, Hare hopes to encourage others to seek help. The film will show that it is possible to forge a meaningful new path. His journey from despair to purpose is a powerful example of human resilience.

As the documentary moves forward, it will highlight the work of HorseBack UK. The charity's approach offers a unique form of therapy for those struggling. Hare's role as a director allows him to help others in a way he never imagined. His story is a reminder that even after the darkest times, life can have meaning. The film Unmasked: The Face I Found will be a crucial resource for veterans and their families.