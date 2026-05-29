Jay Daniel Dead: 'Roseanne', 'Moonlighting' & 'Cybil' Producer Was 82

Jay Daniel, the Emmy-winning producer of the hits Roseanne, Moonlighting and Cybil, died Wednesday, May 27, in Los Angeles. He was 82.

Nathan Lane Documentary From Filmmaker Matthew Miele To Feature Interviews With Matthew Broderick, Tony Kushner, Laurie Metcalf, Mel Brooks, Others, among others, died Wednesday, May 27, in Los Angeles of a pneumonia-related illness.

He was 82. His death was announced by his frequent producing partner Glenn Gordon Caron. The cause of death was reported by Daniel’s wife, Vicky Daniel, to The Hollywood Reporter. In a post on X, Caron wrote yesterday, “The was no ‘Moonlighting’ without Jay Daniel.

Probably no ‘Roseanne. ’ Definitely no ‘Cybil. ’ Certainly no ‘Clean and Sober. ’ He was simply the best.

He left us last night. He will be very missed. ” Daniel, born June 1, 1943, in Cushing, Oklahoma, moved to L.A. to study theater arts as a UCLA graduate student with the intention of being an actor – his sole acting credit was a small role in Peter Bogdanovich’sBy the mid-1970s, Daniel had shifted gears and was credited as an assistant director and associate producer on the hit cop dramastarring Joe Don Baker. A string of TV movies in the early ’80s followed includingstarring John Getz.

That project didn’t go to series, but introduced Daniel to its writer, Caron. Caron had just been given the greenlight to write a detective series featuring a male-female central romance, and the writer-producer invited Daniel to join the producing team. Within months Cybill Shepherd had been cast as a lead, and she’d be paired with a then-unknown Bruce Willis for what would become the hit Emmy-nominated seriesMoonlightingMoonlighting, created by Chuck Lorre.

The comedy featured Shepherd as a twice-divorced mother of two still trying to find success as an actress.. None of Daniel’s later series approached the groundbreaking impact of his peak work. Daniel is survived by wife Vicky Daniel. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.

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