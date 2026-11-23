DNI Jay Clayton takes temporary charge of US cybersecurity policy as Kirsten Davies awaits Senate confirmation, addressing vulnerabilities exposed by recent cyberattacks.

President Donald Trump has appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as the acting national cyber director, assigning him immediate charge of the United States cybersecurity policy framework. This high-profile leadership shift occurs as a series of significant digital outages and reported cyberattacks have exposed severe vulnerabilities within the American digital infrastructure. The administration is moving quickly to consolidate oversight as the threat landscape expands.

Clayton assumes this critical role on Thursday following the President’s announcement that he would select Kirsten Davies to serve as the permanent national cyber director. Davies, who currently serves as the Pentagon’s chief information officer, will await Senate confirmation before officially succeeding Sean Cairncross. Until that legislative process concludes, Clayton will coordinate policy efforts across multiple agencies to counter the growing threat landscape.

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The selection of Kirsten Davies for the permanent position follows strong internal support that convinced President Trump to appoint her for a lasting role rather than keeping the position in an acting capacity indefinitely. Davies will serve as a senior adviser in the Office of the National Cyber Director while she prepares to take the helm. This strategic arrangement ensures continuity in leadership while the Senate confirmation process proceeds smoothly.

Clayton brings extensive experience to this interim role, having previously coordinated with the Office of the National Cyber Director, the National Security Council, and the National Security Agency. His background includes leading the administration’s artificial intelligence efforts, a skill set deemed essential for addressing modern AI-powered attacks. This expertise is particularly relevant as recent incidents have served as a stark reminder of the fragility of national digital systems.

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Clayton publicly emphasized his readiness to collaborate with Davies, stating his excitement to work with her given her deep experience and capabilities. He highlighted the need to navigate an increasingly complex digital infrastructure as America’s next National Cyber Director. He further committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Davies into the role upon her Senate confirmation, expressing confidence in the Office of the National Cyber Director team’s ability to support this handover.

This reshuffle addresses two critical national security roles temporarily falling under a single official as the administration adapts to evolving threats. The convergence of intelligence oversight and cyber defense is a strategic response to the expanding danger of sophisticated digital incursions. The timing of these appointments underscores the urgent need for robust defense mechanisms against cyber threats in an era of AI-driven upgrades.

The immediate next step involves the Senate confirmation process for Kirsten Davies to officially assume the role of National Cyber Director. Until that process concludes, Jay Clayton will continue to steer national cybersecurity policy with Davies serving in an advisory capacity. This interim arrangement allows the United States to maintain strong oversight of its digital infrastructure while preparing for a permanent leadership solution.

The administration remains focused on mitigating risks associated with AI-powered attacks and other emerging cyber dangers. As technology outages continue to highlight systemic weaknesses, the combined leadership of Clayton and Davies aims to restore confidence in national security networks. This move signals a definitive shift toward integrating intelligence and cyber defense strategies under unified command to protect critical assets.