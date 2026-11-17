Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers that recent technology outages across the United States were separate service disruptions tied to maintenance and patching, not coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattacks.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said recent technology outages across the United States were separate service disruptions tied to maintenance and technical changes, not a coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattack.

Clayton testified Wednesday before the House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11 on Capitol Hill in Washington. He also addressed the issue Tuesday on FOX Business The Claman Countdown. Based on what we know today, after a great deal of digital diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes, Clayton said. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Also read Iran Dirty Bomb Threat Revealed as Mullin Testifies Amid Ongoing Tech Outages

Clayton Denies Coordinated Cyberattack Involvement

Clayton acknowledged public concern over the timing of the recent outages, telling the panel that the American people are right to ask questions. He said intelligence reviews point away from foreign interference. We have no indication that these events are related, Clayton said in response to persistent questioning from Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.

He reiterated that after due diligence inside the government and with private-sector cybersecurity experts, there is no indication the incidents are related, coordinated, or the result of a state-sponsored malign actor. The intelligence community remains on alert and continues to monitor for any malicious cyber activity targeting U.S. networks or law enforcement partners, Clayton said in his opening statement. Clayton said institutions have been taking systems offline to install fixes after vulnerabilities were identified.

Advertisement

Lots of institutions, because these vulnerabilities have been identified, are patching, he said. They are taking their systems down. They are upgrading them. They are putting patches in place.

System Patching Causes Temporary Disruptions

The patching that has gone on has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected, Clayton said. That is what has happened at the NSA today, he added, referring to reported classified network disruption at the National Security Agency.

A vulnerability was identified, and when there is a vulnerability identified where it makes it easier for a nefarious actor to get into your system, it is incumbent upon the person running the system to patch that, Clayton said. He stressed that addressing these weaknesses can itself create temporary disruptions. Clayton also warned that rapidly advancing technology is transforming the cyber threat landscape.

The cybersecurity landscape is sharply increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of offensive and defensive cyber operations, he said. And it is not just cyber. This goes to national security. It goes to the battlefield and it goes to commerce.

Superintelligence Changes Business And Warfare Dynamics

Superintelligence is changing the way we do business, the way we fight wars and the way we combat terrorism every day, Clayton said. Let me answer something that the American people should know, which is that the speed of compute and the level of capability of applications that use that compute is increasing substantially. That means legacy systems that were old six months ago in a year are a lot older than they were, Clayton added.

He said engagement with the government and industry is needed with every iteration of frontier models to address cyber issues before a model is rolled out. We need to continue with every iteration of these frontier models, engagement with the government, engagement with industry, to make sure that before the model is rolled out, we are dealing with the cyber issues, he said.

While declining to discuss classified intelligence in an open setting, Clayton noted that full briefings have been provided to the Gang of Eight and congressional intelligence committees. Clayton said threats from Iran, both inside the United States and targeting Americans abroad, have substantially increased, underscoring a commitment to detecting and deterring lethal plots. He also said post-9/11 counterterrorism efforts have degraded the capabilities of major groups.

The comments come amid heightened scrutiny of China access to US AI chips and other technology security concerns. Clayton remarks also followed other developments tied to the outages. Investigators examined two routers after a nationwide FAA ground stop, with no signs of a foreign cyberattack, according to Duffy. The FBI has overhauled its technology backbone to counter AI threats from foreign adversaries and reduce response times, Patel said.

Advertisement

Political Reactions Follow Nvidia Stock Plunge

New York City Mayor-elect Mamdani took a swipe at the Trump administration response to the tech outages, saying it was far from what many wanted to hear. Nvidia stock plunged 15 percent amid a leadership scandal, while a Wall Street rotation took shape as investors eyed Nvidia earnings. House Democrats are preparing for leadership elections amid party divisions, and Democratic leadership elections are approaching as divisions emerge in Congress.

A former DHS chief warned that enemies now know more about US vulnerabilities after the outages. Clayton message sought to reassure the public that the disruptions are not the result of a coordinated campaign by a hostile actor. Officials are continuing to monitor networks and work with law enforcement partners as systems are patched and upgraded. House Republicans and Democrats have sparred over the response.

Rep. Dan Goldman pressed Clayton over the outage, the FAA ground stop, and cybersecurity staffing. A GOP chairman demanded answers on Trump costly VA technology overhaul amid US-wide outages. Democrats have also targeted the Trump family and JD Vance in a sweeping new investigation push.

Far-left groups cheered Mamdani for disbanding an elite NYPD protest team, while Florida eyes poaching NYPD officers after Mamdani dismantles the unit. Clayton hearing also touched on broader threats. He said Iranian plotting and terrorism remain serious concerns, and that the intelligence community is committed to detecting and deterring lethal plots. Officials said the outages were not related and not state-sponsored, based on current intelligence.

Clayton said the public should know that compute speed and application capability are increasing substantially, making legacy systems older faster. He called for continued engagement with government and industry on every iteration of frontier models to address cyber issues before rollout. He said superintelligence is changing business, warfare, and counterterrorism every day. The hearing was titled Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Deputy FBI Director Christopher Raia also testified, according to a photo caption from the hearing. Clayton said the intelligence community continues to monitor and stay alert to any possibility of malicious cyber activity threatening US networks and law enforcement partners. He said institutions are patching and upgrading systems, which can cause temporary disruptions. He said a vulnerability was identified and patching is incumbent on system operators.

He said that is what happened at the NSA today. He said the outages are separate and not coordinated. Clayton also addressed the issue Tuesday on FOX Business The Claman Countdown. He said officials see no signs of a coordinated cyberattack or state-sponsored activity behind the wave of outages.

We do not see the indicia of a coordinated cyber attack, Clayton said. And we do not see the indicia of state-sponsored activity here. The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of China access to US AI chips and other technology security concerns. They also follow the FAA ground stop and router examinations, the FBI technology overhaul, and political reactions from Mamdani and others.

Clayton sought to reassure the public that the disruptions are not the result of a coordinated campaign by a hostile actor. Officials are continuing to monitor networks and work with law enforcement partners as systems are patched and upgraded.