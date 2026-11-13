Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars Production Starts in Canada

Jason Mewes confirms that filming for the new Kevin Smith film Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars begins in Canada in two weeks, detailing the plot and location.

Twenty-five years after their debut solo adventure, the iconic cinematic duo of Jay and Silent Bob are returning to the big screen under the guidance of creator Kevin Smith. The new feature, titled Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars, is set to begin principal photography in approximately two weeks, marking the next chapter in the long-running franchise that has captivated fans since the turn of the century. This upcoming project continues the characters' journey beyond their original comic book origins and early film appearances, bringing them back to a familiar setting with a fresh, competitive twist.

New Film Concept and Plot Details

The storyline for Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars picks up immediately following the events of Clerks III. The titular partners are depicted as running their legal weed dispensary when a new competitor opens a shop directly across the street. This proximity sparks an all-out turf war between the older, established duo and a younger, opposing group of rivals. Kevin Smith originally described the concept to Collider earlier this year as a stoner comedy interpretation of the classic Mad magazine comic strip Spy vs. Spy, emphasizing the generational clash between the characters.

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The premise relies on a zany, street-level conflict where both sides claim ownership of their respective territory. Smith has noted that the rival characters are polar opposites to the cinematic icons, described as young, up-and-coming, and smarter kids. This dynamic sets the stage for a goofy but intense competition for control of the local cannabis market, blending the franchise's signature humor with a modern business rivalry theme. The narrative structure promises to highlight the absurdity of their situation while maintaining the platonic bond between Jay and Silent Bob.

Shooting Locations and Production Logistics

Production for the new feature is scheduled to take place in Canada, specifically in an area just outside of Vancouver. Actor Jason Mewes confirmed during an interview with Collider that the crew has secured prime real estate for the shoot, noting that the location is beautiful and convenient for the cast and crew. Although Mewes could not recall the exact name of the town, he specified that it is located approximately thirty to forty minutes outside the city of Vancouver. The proximity of the locations is a key factor in the production design, as much of the action takes place on a single street.

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Mewes shared that the housing arrangements were made with the filming location in mind, ensuring that the team would not be dispersed too far from the primary shoot sites. This logistical choice supports the script's requirement for scenes that revolve around the direct confrontation between the two competing stores. The tight clustering of locations allows for efficient shooting of the turf war sequences, which are central to the film's plot. The production team has selected a setting that facilitates the comedic and physical demands of the story while providing a visually appealing backdrop for the characters' antics.

Recent Appearances and Upcoming Guest Roles

Beyond the production of Store Wars, the Jay and Silent Bob duo has maintained a strong presence in popular culture through various media appearances. Jason Mewes recently returned to Toronto for a special guest spot on the long-running series Murdoch Mysteries. In this appearance, he performed a cleaner, yet still hilarious, spoof of Jay's profane rap outside the Quick Stop. This guest role demonstrates the enduring appeal of the character and his ability to adapt to different genres while retaining his core comedic identity. The appearance was part of a series of recent projects that have kept the franchise relevant in the modern entertainment landscape.

Additionally, the characters have made appearances in other notable projects, including the acclaimed 2025 comedy Napa Boys and an official Archie crossover comic. These diverse ventures showcase the versatility of the Jay and Silent Bob brand, allowing them to intersect with various fictional universes. Ahead of the start of filming for Store Wars, Mewes and Smith are preparing for an upcoming guest appearance on the animated series Big City Greens. This engagement serves as a precursor to the new film's release, keeping the audience engaged with the characters' latest adventures.

Franchise Legacy and Future Developments

The announcement of Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars reaffirms Kevin Smith's commitment to expanding the View Askewniverse beyond its initial boundaries. The franchise has successfully broken containment from its original comic roots to appear in films, television shows, and print media. Smith has had the idea for this specific project in works since 2024, shortly before the release of his coming-of-age comedy The 4:30 Movie. This long-term development process suggests a careful approach to storytelling that honors the characters' history while introducing new conflicts. The upcoming film represents a continuation of this legacy, offering fans a new story that respects the established canon.

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As production prepares to commence, the anticipation for Store Wars continues to build among the dedicated fanbase. The combination of a fresh premise, familiar characters, and a strategic release schedule positions the film for a strong reception. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith have consistently demonstrated their ability to deliver content that resonates with audiences, leveraging their unique comedic style and deep understanding of the characters. The upcoming shoot in Canada will be a critical phase in bringing this latest chapter to life, promising to deliver a memorable addition to the Jay and Silent Bob filmography.