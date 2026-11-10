Jaxxon T. Tumperakki Returns in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Anthology with New Cloud City Story

The forgotten green rabbit alien Jaxxon T. Tumperakki reappears in a 2020 short story set during the Empire's siege of Cloud City, bridging his Marvel comic origins with Star Wars canon.

The giant green Lepi smuggler Jaxxon T. Tumperakki has officially returned to the Star Wars galaxy through a new literary insertion into the timeline of The Empire Strikes Back. This narrative revival occurs within the 2020 anthology titled From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, where author Cavan Scott integrates the character directly into the chaotic evacuation of Cloud City.

Jaxxon first appeared in Marvel's Star Wars issue number 8 in 1977, created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Howard Chaykin. He was introduced as a wisecracking smuggler who piloted a ship named the Rabbit's Foot and claimed to hold his own alongside Han Solo and Chewbacca. His design, often compared to a Saturday morning cartoon character, was always intended to be bizarre and subversive rather than subtle.

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For decades, the character remained a polarizing footnote in franchise history, with fan reception frequently comparing his initial reception to that of Jar-Jar Binks. Some observers noted a strong visual resemblance to Bucky O'Hare from the classic animated series, further cementing his status as an editorial outlier. Despite appearing in only a handful of original Marvel comics, Jaxxon retained a dedicated cult following among fans who appreciated his unique aesthetic.

The 2020 short story Fake It Till You Make It provides a structured environment for this forgotten character to intersect with major plot points from the second original trilogy film. Rather than simply tossing him into a random adventure, Scott places Jaxxon within the specific historical moment of the Imperial advance on Cloud City. This approach validates the character's presence without forcing him into a live-action role he was never designed to fill.

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In the story, Jaxxon attempts to leave his less-than-honest smuggling days behind to establish a legitimate business. He approaches Lando Calrissian for assistance, recognizing that the administrator has extensive experience navigating questionable deals and complex ventures. This interaction highlights the dynamic between a desperate entrepreneur and a seasoned leader facing existential threats as the Empire closes in.

Unfortunately for Jaxxon, Lando is dealing with considerably bigger problems and must prioritize the evacuation of his city over new business partnerships. Jaxxon does not receive the fresh start he hoped for through traditional legal means, forcing the narrative focus toward immediate survival and moral choices during the Imperial occupation.

During the evacuation, Jaxxon encounters people who need help escaping the Imperial forces. He faces a critical decision that challenges his identity as a fast-talking smuggler, asking him to define what kind of person he actually wants to be. This moment provides a surprisingly fitting adventure for someone who was previously viewed merely as a walking punchline or a visual gag.

Jaxxon does not need to become a major player in the Rebel Alliance or turn into the galaxy's most important hero to justify his inclusion. The story simply gives him a moment to prove he has depth beyond his comedic exterior. This narrative choice resonates with fans who appreciate seeing a ridiculous character given a sincere chance at redemption.

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The Star Wars franchise has always worked best when its galaxy feels larger than the heroes we already know by heart. Sometimes this expansion means introducing another mysterious bounty hunter to fill out the underworld. At other times, it means letting a giant green rabbit have his moment in the spotlight during a high-stakes evacuation.

This literary project demonstrates a surprisingly clever way to bring back a character who always felt too strange for the movies. The concept relies on the idea that in a galaxy where a giant slug runs a criminal empire, a green rabbit should not be the strangest thing in town. The return of Jaxxon T. Tumperakki proves that even the most unlikely characters can find their place in the greater narrative.

The anthology format allows for deeper exploration of background characters who usually occupy the periphery of main film events. By placing a forgotten Marvel creation into this specific historical moment, the narrative gives Jaxxon a reason to exist within a familiar corner of the franchise. This approach respects the character's origins while expanding the scope of the Star Wars timeline.

There is something wonderful about seeing a character as ridiculous as Jaxxon get another chance to shine. The story validates the idea that weirdness has a place in the Star Wars universe, especially when it adds texture to known historical events. Fans who remembered him from the 1970s comics knew exactly why he deserved another shot.