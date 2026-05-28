Jaxson Dart addresses Giants teammates after Trump introduction controversy

Before the Giants took the practice field Wednesday, the entire football operation gathered to address the political elephant in the room.

Before the Giants took the practice field Wednesday, the entire football operation gathered to address the political elephant in the room. Jaxson Dart and other locker-room leaders spoke in a meeting to clear the air about the quarterback’s decision towhen Abdul Carter wrote on X that he “thought the video was AI” and questioned “what are we doing.

” The since-deleted tweet generated more than 50 million views. One of the themes of Wednesday’s meeting was keeping team business internal and not airing frustrations publicly, according to ESPN. OTA practices are voluntary, so it is not clear which players attended and which did not. Head coach John Harbaugh has 18 years of experience dealing with off-field controversies spilling into the locker room from his time with the Ravens.

The Giants believe that the meeting, which included Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston addressing the team, squashed any bad blood that might have existed and that the team is ready to move forward. Not before facing media questions Friday after their open OTA, however. Trump, who has met with the Harbaugh brothers at the White House, endorsed John Harbaugh as the Giants head coach during the search in January.

NFL quarterback Jaxson Dart, with the New York Giants, left, introduces President Donald Trump during a Fighting For American Workers event, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Suffern, N.Y.

“It feels really great,” Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference, “and I’ll tell you, I also noticed on that post that he said, ‘And John, take the job. ’” Dart did not seek or need permission from the Giants to participate after receiving the invitation from Trump’s camp, The Post previously reported. If he had, he would have been advised that he was representing himself and not the team so not to do the “Go Big Blue! ” chant that he started for the audience.





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