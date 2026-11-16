Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be taken seriously as an MVP candidate

No player as been more valuable to his team this year than JSN.

As trophy typos go, it’s one thing to have a mistake on “offensive player of the year. ” A three-letter award is harder to screw up.

And, frankly, Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be taken very seriously as an MVP candidate. With 171 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Raiders, Smith-Njigba has 1,206 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games. No one has done that since 1960. Think about that.

Also read Seahawks Dominance: Lock's Explosive Plays and Defensive Stops Lead Over Raiders

Think of all the great receivers who have played since the NFL relaxed the rules to promote more passing. Even then, only three players had ever gotten to 1,200 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games before today: Don Hutson in 1942, Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch in 1951, and Raymond Berry in 1960. Smith-Njigba remains on pace to set the new single-season receiving yardage record.

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And to become the first player in league history with 2,000 or more receiving yards in a season. Often, a receiver who has a special season loses MVP votes to the quarterback who fed him the passes. With the Seahawks using both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, neither will be taking MVP votes away from anyone.

Then there’s the official definition of MVP: “The player who was most valuable to their team over the course of the season. ” Smith-Njigba accounts for more than half of the Seattle passing offense. Even when everyone knows the ball is coming to him, he still makes plays. For now, those inclined to wager on the MVP winner haven’t taken JSN seriously. His odds to win the award are 80-1. Close Ad