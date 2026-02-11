Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all NFL receIvers in weekly leadership for the Seahawks, setting up a historic potential record as Seattle prepares to face the Bears with strong defensive projections.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets Novel Standards in Seattle

Offensive Dynamics and Team Expectations

Through the first seven games of the 2026 season Jaxon Smith-Njigba has established himself as an unparalleled force within the National Football League. the wide receiver has led the Seattle Seahawks in receiving yardage in every single game played this year, a feat unmatched by any other teammate or comparable player in the league. While other teams frequently share offensive burdens among multiple recEivers such as Christian Watson and Matthew Golden or CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens,Smith-Njigba stands alone in his weekly dominance. His consistency is statistically historic,as he holds the seven highest single-game receiving totals for Seattle and is the only player on the roster to eclipse seventy receiving yards multiple times. through these seven contests, he has recorded fifty catches for eight hundred and nineteen yards and four touchdowns, averaging more than a hundred yards per game. This performance has placed him on pace to break his own franchise record set in the previous season,where he accumulated nearly one thousand yards through just eight games. If he maintains this trajectory, he could become only the fifth player in NFL history to reach one thousand receiving yards at the midway point of the season, joining an elite group that includes Tyreek Hill.

The reliance on Smith-Njigba raises questions about the depth of the Seahawks receiving corps. Aside from Smith-Njigba,no other Seahawk has reached forty-eight receiving yards more than five times this season,and those instances were spread across five different players. with Rashid Shaheed ruled out for the upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears, Tory Horton emerges as a potential secondary option. Horton has seen limited target distribution, catching only one pass for thirteen yards in a recent game against Denver. Despite this, fan expectations surveyed recently placed him as the second-most likely player to gain significant yardage behind Smith-Njigba. Tight finish A.J. Barner remains the most mainstream choice for secondary production in these surveys, averaging over twenty-five yards per game. The consensus among analysts suggests that the absence of Shaheed may simply transfer more targets to Smith-Njigba rather than elevating a new primary option. The projected score for the game indicates a significant victory for Seattle,with predictions favoring the Seahawks due to the Bears' heavy reliance on outside running plays and their own offensive inconsistencies.

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Defensive Matchups and Player of the Game Contenders

Defensively,the Seahawks are positioned to exploit the Chicago Bears' offensive vulnerabilities. The Bears lack a dynamic running threat comparable to Seattles Kenneth Walker, and with key contributors like Kyle Monangai unavailable, their ground game appears feeble. Seattle's defense is expected to capitalize on these weaknesses, provided they can avoid turnovers. The potential return of running back Zach Charbonnet, who has never fumbled in his career, could stabilize the offense and reduce turnover risks. In terms of individual defensive honors, Nick Emmanwori has emerged as a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Game, leading votes in consecutive weeks. His impact has been consistent, contrasting with other recent high draft picks who have struggled to spot defining moments. for instance, Devon Witherspoon,despite being a star cornerback, rarely generates the turnover-forcing plays or sacks that typically garner such recognition. His contributions are frequently understated, lacking the flashy statistics that drive award narratives,which makes his consistent coverage skills all the more critical to the crew's success despite the lack of singular highlight-reel moments.

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Betting Lines and Statistical Projections

Player prop bets and statistical projections for the upcoming week reflect confidence in the Seahawks' offensive output. Analysts predict that quarterback Sam Darnold will surpass two hundred and fifty passing yards, building on his recent performance against the Chiefs where he threw for two hundred and fifty-seven yards. Rushing projections favor Emanuel Wilson, who is expected to accumulate around seventy rushing yards, although there is anticipation that Charbonnet might see increased action. The most significant projection involves Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with experts forecasting him to exceed one hundred and thirty receiving yards. This expectation aligns with the narrative that he is the focal point of the offense and is likely to see a heavy volume of targets. The overall sentiment among analysts is optimistic, suggesting that the Seahawks have a favorable matchup both offensively and defensively. The key to unlocking this potential lies in maintaining possession and minimizing mistakes, allowing the star receiver to continue his historic sprint and secure a decisive victory against a struggling Chicago defense.