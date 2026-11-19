The reality star said he underwent surgery this week to remove a tumor on his kidney.

Morning Rundown: Trump-Xi-Putin summit takeaways, ‘GTA VI’ launches, and AI-powered toys are put to the testJax Taylor of “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” reality TV fame revealed he was diagnosed with cancer over the summer after a tumor was found on his left kidney.

“This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life,” he wrote on Instagram Nov. 19. “What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney. After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer,” he said.

Also read Jax Taylor reveals cancer diagnosis as he undergoes surgery: ‘In a really dark place’

“It put me in a really dark place. The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine. It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess,” he wrote.

Taylor said he underwent a five-hour surgery on Nov. 18 to remove the tumor, which was “a lot larger than they thought. ” He’s currently waiting on the pathology results. Taylor shared several photos and videos of himself in the hospital, including one before and after his surgery. He also thanked his medical team and his girlfriend for standing by his side throughout his cancer journey.

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“I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life,” he wrote.

“If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted. I did for many years and I won’t ever do that again,” he said.

“Life can really change in a second. I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know for sure it’s that nothing else matters more than your health your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most,” he added. In recent years, Taylor has been open about his health struggles. He said in his post Nov. 28 will mark his two-year sobriety anniversary.

“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD,” he wrote. Taylor acknowledged that the news was “a lot to process” but said he came home with a newfound “sense of peace. ”