Jax Taylor Seeks $17,000 Monthly Support Amid Divorce From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor files for $17,000 monthly spousal support from Brittany Cartwright, citing income disparity and alleged sabotage of his career and public image.

On Friday, November 6, Jax Taylor formally requested that Brittany Cartwright pay approximately $17,000 per month in spousal support as their divorce proceedings continue. The reality television personality alleges that he has faced significant difficulties in securing and retaining business opportunities, claiming that Cartwright orchestrated a campaign to label him an abuser.

Financial Disparity and Income Claims

Taylor's legal filings highlight a stark contrast in the financial standings of both parties, forming the basis for his support request. According to court documents, Taylor reports earning an average monthly income of $30,334 over the last twelve months. His estimated monthly expenses stand at $28,944, leaving him with minimal discretionary funds to maintain his lifestyle without external support.

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Conversely, the documents estimate that Cartwright's company generated more than $630,000 in gross income between January 1 and May 31. Taylor's attorney argued that there is an undeniable and vast disparity in income and access to funds between the two, which prevents Taylor from maintaining the marital standard of living without a substantial financial contribution from Cartwright.

Allegations of Career Sabotage

Taylor claims that this financial struggle is a direct result of Cartwright's actions, which he asserts began in early 2026. He alleges that she launched a documented campaign to damage his public image and sabotage his ability to continue working in the entertainment industry. This alleged interference, according to Taylor, has had emotionally and financially devastating effects on his ability to earn an income.

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Specific instances of this claimed sabotage include the termination of a lucrative role on another reality show in early 2026. Taylor states that his offer was inexplicably terminated following his rehab stint in November 2025, and he believes this decision was influenced by Cartwright. He asserts that no one is willing to hire him due to the reputation damage he attributes to her actions.

Professional Setbacks and Personal Sacrifices

Beyond the reality show incident, Taylor detailed several other professional losses that he says have crippled his earning potential. He stated that he gave up ownership of his Jax's Studio City bar, a significant revenue-generating asset. Additionally, he is no longer filming his When Reality Hits podcast, which he co-created with Cartwright, further eliminating a stream of personal income.

Taylor listed his occupation in court documents as an actor, reality star, television personality, and podcast creator. Despite this multifaceted professional background, he claims his current employment opportunities are severely limited. He emphasizes that he is currently over 700 days sober and believes he is ready to return to gainful employment at the top of his game if not for the alleged campaign against him.

New Relationship and Public Statements

Amidst these legal battles, Taylor has spoken openly about his new personal life. On Thursday, August 6, Taylor, age 47, confirmed to Page Six that he is in love with Lori Krebs, his former publicist who is 42 years old. He described his feelings for Krebs, stating that he loves her to death and believes everyone deserves to find happiness, regardless of past relationships or public perception.

Cartwright later revealed how she discovered the relationship with Krebs. She stated that Krebs sent her a text message on the morning of the TMZ photos being released, informing her that things had changed between the couple. This revelation adds a layer of personal conflict to the already contentious legal proceedings between the former spouses.

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Custody Arrangements and Legal Strategy

The divorce documents also address the care of their five-year-old son, Cruz Taylor. Taylor stated that Cruz spends 30 percent of his time with his father and 70 percent with his mother. However, Taylor noted that he does not have health insurance available for Cruz through his current jobs, a detail that may influence support calculations.

Taylor is seeking to declare the reality TV star legally single while working out a global divorce settlement that covers financial, property, and support issues. His attorney argued that the marriage is beyond repair and that keeping the parties bound as husband and wife benefits no one. Taylor expressed a desire to move forward with his life as a single person, assuming Cartwright would seek the same opportunity.

Commitment to Co-Parenting and Recovery

Following his November 2025 rehab stint, Taylor stated that he is committed to establishing a healthy coparenting relationship with Cartwright. He emphasized the importance of strengthening his role as Cruz's father despite the legal and professional hurdles he faces. Taylor rejected claims that he is dragging his feet on the divorce, asserting that he has done all the heavy lifting required to resolve the matter.

The ongoing dispute highlights the complex intersection of public reputation, financial independence, and family law in the reality television industry. As Taylor navigates his sobriety and new relationship, the legal system will likely need to determine the final valuation of his income and the extent of any alleged sabotage by Cartwright to reach a fair resolution for all parties involved.