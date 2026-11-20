Real Housewives star Jax Taylor announces successful removal of a 4.1 cm kidney tumor. He shares details on his Stage 1 diagnosis, surgery, and ongoing sobriety journey.

Jax Taylor underwent a robotic-assisted left partial nephrectomy to successfully remove a 4.1 cm cancerous tumor from his left kidney on Friday, November 20. The reality television personality shared the significant medical update alongside a photograph taken with his surgical team, marking a pivotal moment in his health journey. Taylor expressed deep gratitude for the comprehensive explanations provided by his surgeon throughout the entire process.

Taylor Undergoes Robotic Kidney Cancer Surgery

Taylor confirmed that the procedure was performed to address a tumor classified as clinical Stage I (T1b) kidney cancer. The star noted that he is currently awaiting the final pathology results, which are anticipated to arrive in approximately one week. These critical documents will confirm the exact type and characteristics of the tumor, its final stage, and whether the surgical margins are clear. This information is essential for determining whether the surgical team successfully removed all cancerous tissue.

Also read Jax Taylor Confirms Kidney Cancer Diagnosis After Medical Emergency Reveals Tumor

The 46-year-old reality star explained that the discovery of the tumor occurred incidentally during a July kidney stone treatment. A CT scan intended to treat his kidney stone revealed a mass on his left kidney, prompting further diagnostic testing and appointments. After undergoing numerous tests, Taylor received the shocking diagnosis that the mass was indeed cancerous. The discovery came after he woke up in severe pain during the summer and was hospitalized.

Personal Impact and Emotional Toll of Diagnosis

Taylor described the period following the diagnosis as one of the most terrifying times of his life. He revealed that he kept the health battle private for several months while managing the emotional weight of the news. The reality star admitted that the waiting period was the most difficult aspect, as he had to maintain a facade of normalcy while knowing a tumor was growing inside him. He stated that the uncertainty put him in a very dark place mentally and emotionally.

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Despite the fear, Taylor found moments of hope during his recovery. He recalled seeing a massive rainbow while driving home from the hospital after the surgery, which he interpreted as a sign of a fresh start and better days ahead. The star also reflected on his father, suggesting that his father played a part in his current resilience. He emphasized that life can change in an instant and urged his followers not to take their health for granted, a mistake he admitted to making for many years.

Concurrent Sobriety and Recovery Milestones

In addition to his physical health updates, Taylor celebrated a significant milestone in his ongoing sobriety journey. He announced on Monday, May 18, that he had recently completed a 90-day residential treatment program focused on his recovery and mental health. The reality star described returning to a familiar treatment facility as a full-circle moment, allowing him to reflect on his progress and the importance of maintaining his mental well-being alongside his physical health.

Looking forward, the medical team will rely on the upcoming pathology results to guide any necessary next steps in his care. The clarity provided by these results will determine if the cancer was completely eradicated through the robotic-assisted procedure. Taylor remains committed to transparency with his audience, sharing both his struggles and his successes to encourage others facing similar challenges. He thanked his supporters for their prayers and messages of encouragement, stating that their kindness meant more than he could express.