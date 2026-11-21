Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor shares graphic details of his Stage I kidney cancer surgery, crediting Dr. Michael Ahdoot for the successful removal of a 4.1 cm tumor.

Vanderpump Rules personality Jax Taylor took to Instagram on Friday to provide unprecedented transparency regarding his recent medical procedures, unveiling graphic details of the surgery required to remove a malignant mass from his body. The 47-year-old television personality documented the intense process to inform his audience about the severity of his diagnosis and the technical precision involved in his treatment.

Surgical Procedure Details and Doctor Collaboration

Taylor specifically praised his 'incredible surgeon,' Dr. Michael Ahdoot, for his thorough communication throughout the medical process. The reality star noted that the medical professional took 'the time to explain everything to me every step of the way,' ensuring he understood the complexities of the intervention. To illustrate the procedure, Taylor shared footage showing Dr. Ahdoot holding a photograph of the removed tumor while explaining the surgical technique.

Also read Jax Taylor reveals cancer battle: 'A kidney stone turned into something I never imagined'

Dr. Ahdoot described the method used during the operation as coring the fat around the edges to clearly identify the boundaries of the cancerous growth. This visual evidence was intended to clarify the procedure for viewers who had requested more information following the initial announcement. Taylor utilized this visual aid to demonstrate the meticulous nature of the work required to excise the mass safely.

The specific medical intervention performed was a robotic-assisted left partial nephrectomy. This complex procedure was necessary to remove a 4.1 cm cancerous tumor located in Taylor's left kidney. The medical community classified this growth as clinical Stage I (T1b) kidney cancer, indicating a localized tumor that had not yet spread to nearby tissues or lymph nodes. The robotic assistance allowed for greater precision during the delicate removal of the kidney segment containing the malignancy.

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Diagnosis Timeline and Pathology Waiting Period

The television star initially announced his cancer diagnosis in a post shared on Thursday, confirming that he had been battling the illness for several months. He explained that the journey began in July when he woke up with 'horrible pain' that he initially suspected was caused by kidney stones. What he believed to be a common urinary issue escalated dramatically after further medical evaluation revealed a tumor on his left kidney via CT scan.

Following the successful five-hour surgery, Taylor is currently awaiting final pathology results to determine the complete status of the treatment. He stated that these results, which typically take about a week to process, will confirm the exact type and characteristics of the tumor. These critical findings will also reveal the final stage of the cancer and determine whether the surgical margins are clear.

Clear surgical margins are essential for doctors to confirm whether all cancerous cells were successfully removed during the operation. Until these results are available, Taylor and his medical team must remain vigilant for any signs of remaining malignancy. The 47-year-old father of one emphasized that this waiting period is a necessary step to ensure long-term health and verify the efficacy of the surgical intervention.

Personal Reflections and Support System

Taylor opened up about the emotional toll of his diagnosis, revealing that he kept the situation private for the past few months because it was one of the scariest times of his life. He shared a personal tragedy, noting that he lost his father, Ronald Cauchi, to esophageal and throat cancer in December 2017 at the age of 61. Hearing the word cancer again brought him to a 'really dark place' due to these past family experiences.

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The hardest aspect of the diagnosis was the uncertainty while living with the knowledge of a growing tumor. Taylor described the psychological difficulty of maintaining a normal facade while internally struggling with fear. He thanked his audience for their prayers and support, which he said meant more than he could express. This period of recovery has also allowed him to recognize the steadfast loyalty of his support network.

Taylor specifically praised his girlfriend, Lori Krebs, for being his 'rock' through the ordeal. He noted that the experience has been eye-opening regarding who truly stands by him during life's most difficult moments. As he drove home from the hospital following the surgery, Taylor observed one of the biggest rainbows he had ever seen stretching across a cloudy Los Angeles sky. He interpreted this natural phenomenon as a powerful sign of a fresh start and better days ahead.

The father of Cruz, a five-year-old son he shares with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, expressed profound relief that the tumor was finally out of his body. Despite the graphic nature of the images he shared, Taylor conveyed his hope that the medical team had removed all affected tissue. His candid sharing of the journey aims to raise awareness about kidney cancer and the importance of seeking immediate medical attention for unexplained pain.