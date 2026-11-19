Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor discloses his kidney cancer diagnosis and five-hour surgery, crediting girlfriend Lori Krebs and surgeon Dr. Adhoot for support.

Reality television personality Jax Taylor has revealed a shocking cancer diagnosis following a medical emergency that began with severe pain in July. The 47-year-old star announced on Wednesday, November 18, that a routine hospital visit for kidney stones led to the discovery of a malignant tumor on his left kidney. This life-threatening condition was identified just in time for surgical intervention, marking a pivotal moment in his health journey and personal life.

Taylor described the initial symptoms as waking up one morning in horrible pain, which led him to rush to the hospital. Medical professionals initially treated him for kidney stones, but a CT scan revealed an unexpected complication: a tumor on his left kidney. Subsequent tests confirmed the presence of cancer, a reality that devastated Taylor given his personal history with the disease and the loss of his father to the illness.

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The former bartender underwent a complex five-hour surgery to remove the tumor, which proved larger and deeper than originally anticipated. The procedure required five incisions on his stomach, leaving him with significant soreness and a prolonged recovery period. He noted that the size and depth of the growth made the operation more complicated than expected, and he remains on standby for pathology results to determine the next steps in his treatment.

Throughout his ordeal, Taylor credited his girlfriend Lori Krebs for being his emotional anchor. He described her as his rock, best friend, and the key factor that allowed him to navigate the darkness of the diagnosis. Taylor also publicly thanked Dr. Adhoot and the medical staff at Cedars-Sinai for their exceptional care during his hospital stay, highlighting the critical role of his medical team in his survival.

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The medical scare coincided with a significant personal milestone for Taylor, who marked his two-year sobriety anniversary on November 28. He reflected on how the hospital visit for a kidney stone likely saved his life by catching the tumor early, something he might not have discovered until it was too late otherwise. Taylor emphasized that life can change instantly and urged followers not to take their health for granted, stating that nothing matters more than health, children, and loyal relationships.

Having lost his father to cancer, Taylor admitted that hearing the diagnosis broke him and placed him in a very dark mental space. The waiting period for results and the internal knowledge of a growing tumor while trying to maintain normalcy was described as a psychologically taxing experience. Despite the fear and the physical pain of recovery, Taylor expressed profound gratitude for surviving the ordeal and for the support system that kept him grounded during one of the scariest periods of his life.

Taylor shared that the tumor was larger and deeper than originally expected, which made the surgery more complicated. He stated that he has five incisions on his stomach and is pretty sore, knowing it will take some time to recover. More than anything, he expressed a desire to be healthy and be there to watch his son grow up, underscoring the emotional weight of his recent health battles.

Reflecting on the experience, Taylor told followers that he does not know how he would have gotten through everything without his amazing girlfriend by his side. He described Lori Krebs as not just a partner but a best friend, and he feels insanely lucky to have her in his life. His gratitude extended to the incredible surgeon Dr. Adhoot and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai for taking such good care of him during this challenging time.

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The star reminded his followers not to take their health for granted, admitting that he had for many years but will never do that again. He noted that next week on November 28 will mark his two-year sobriety anniversary, and he is incredibly proud of this achievement. He explained that if he had not ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, he probably would not have known the tumor was there until it was too late.

Taylor concluded by thinking that his dad had a part in that outcome, noting that life can really change in a second. He has been given a lot to think about these past few years and knows for sure that nothing else matters more than health, kids, and the people that show up for you when it matters the most. This revelation offers a glimpse into the resilience and gratitude driving him forward after a terrifying health scare.