Reality TV star Jax Taylor reveals he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in July after mistaking severe symptoms for simple kidney stones, crediting girlfriend Lori Krebs for his support.

Jax Taylor has publicly confirmed his kidney cancer diagnosis, revealing that the life-threatening illness was discovered during a severe medical emergency in July. The 47-year-old reality television personality shared these deeply personal details via an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 18.

Taylor explained that what initially appeared to be a routine kidney stone turned out to be a tumor on his left kidney. The shock diagnosis came after a CT scan ordered during his hospital visit revealed the unexpected mass, leading to a lengthy process of testing and appointments that ultimately confirmed the cancer.

Also read Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Taylor described waking up in horrible pain on a morning in July, which forced him to go to the hospital for immediate medical attention. His condition was severe enough to require an emergency visit, leading to a CT scan that uncovered the unexpected tumor. The initial diagnosis of kidney stones was dismissed after further testing revealed the true nature of the mass growing on his left kidney.

The reality star noted that he kept the private nature of his health battle hidden for several months due to the fear associated with the diagnosis. He explained that the period between the discovery of the tumor and the confirmation of cancer was one of the scariest times of his life. This delay in public disclosure allowed him to navigate the early stages of his medical treatment without media scrutiny.

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Taylor dedicated significant praise to his girlfriend, Lori Krebs, for being his rock during this difficult period. He described Krebs not just as a romantic partner but as his best friend who helped him cope with the trauma of a cancer diagnosis. The 47-year-old stated that he feels insanely lucky to have her in his life, emphasizing her critical role in his emotional stability.

The couple's relationship has recently gained public attention after attending the Grant a Gift Gala at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 22. Sources familiar with the couple indicated that their relationship has become serious, with Taylor and Krebs enjoying rare public date nights that demonstrate the strength of their bond amidst his health struggles.

Taylor's relationship with Krebs, who is 42 years old, became headlines earlier in the year when they were photographed getting cozy at a hotel in Mexico. Prior to their romantic involvement, Krebs served as the publicist for both Taylor and his former business partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe. This professional history added a layer of complexity to their public narrative before they clarified their personal connection.

In August, Taylor spoke to Page Six about his feelings for Krebs, stating that he is in love with her. He remarked that he could not help who he fell in love with and asserted that everybody deserves to find happiness. The 47-year-old added that his mental health has been amazing since being with Krebs, noting that he is in the happiest place he has ever been.

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Taylor shared that losing his father to cancer made the word tumor particularly devastating for him. He described the hardest part of his experience as the waiting period, where he had to act normal while knowing a tumor was growing inside him. This disconnect between his outward appearance and internal turmoil was a significant psychological challenge during his diagnosis.

The reality star is currently awaiting the results of his procedure, but he has already reflected on the lessons learned from this experience. He emphasized the importance of not taking health for granted, admitting that he did so for many years and will never do that again. His message to the public is to prioritize well-being and recognize who truly supports them during crises.