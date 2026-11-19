Jax Taylor confirms his relationship with former publicist Lori Krebs, detailing their romance milestones following his divorce from Brittany Cartwright and sobriety journey.

Former Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Jax Taylor has publicly confirmed his romantic relationship with Lori Krebs, his former publicist. The 47-year-old reality television personality stated that he is deeply in love with Krebs, who is 42 years old, marking a significant personal transition following his recent split from his ex-wife. Taylor discussed the development of the relationship in an interview with Page Six on Thursday, August 6, framing the romance as a natural occurrence that he believes is essential for personal happiness.

Relationship Timeline and Public Appearances

Taylor and Krebs' romantic involvement began to surface publicly in July while the couple was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. During this trip, the pair celebrated both Taylor's 47th birthday and his 1.5-year sobriety milestone. Witnesses at the Hotel Mousai reported that Taylor and Krebs displayed significant physical affection around the hotel pool and informed other guests that they were both happily divorced from their previous partners. This public display of affection coincided with the finalization of Taylor's marital dissolution after a five-year union with Brittany Cartwright, which began when they married in 2019.

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Brittany Cartwright's Response to the Romance

Brittany Cartwright, Taylor's ex-wife, has reacted with shock and distress to the public revelation of the relationship. Insiders indicate that Cartwright had suspicions about the dynamic between her husband and his publicist for years but maintained trust in Krebs, believing the publicist had her best interests at heart and would not engage in such behavior. A third source told Page Six that Cartwright is physically sickened by the situation and upset that photographs of the couple surfaced. She is reportedly particularly distressed because Krebs had been a constant presence during Taylor's darkest days, including his cancer diagnosis and divorce proceedings.

Taylor's Support Network and Future Plans

Despite the turmoil surrounding his divorce, Taylor has been vocal about the critical support Krebs provides during this period. On Instagram, Taylor expressed gratitude for Krebs' presence, describing her as his rock through difficult times including his sobriety journey and health battles. He noted that he has grown very close to Krebs' family and friends, integrating her fully into his social circle. The couple currently divides their time between Los Angeles, Montreal, and Florida, indicating a stable living arrangement that supports their growing relationship.

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Recent Charitable Engagements and Media Presence

Taylor and Krebs made a joint appearance at the Grant a Gift Gala at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 22. The event supported the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center, highlighting the couple's engagement with charitable causes. Taylor's public confirmation of the relationship comes after Krebs addressed rumors on her "When Reality Hits" podcast, stating she would speak the truth about the matter when she was ready. Fans had previously speculated about a potential spinoff show for Taylor, as noted in Instagram comments following his public appearances with Krebs.

Implications for Reality Television Dynamics

The confirmation of the relationship between Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative of Taylor's personal life. The involvement of a former publicist in a high-profile post-divorce romance is unusual in reality television circles, where boundaries between professional staff and cast members are often scrutinized. Taylor's openness about his feelings and the couple's public appearances suggest a level of comfort and confidence in their partnership. This development may influence how future media coverage portrays Taylor's personal and professional relationships, especially given the previous trust placed in Krebs by Cartwright.