Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor reveals his cancer diagnosis and kidney surgery while estranged wife Britanny Cartwright expresses distant well-wishes for their son's sake.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor has publicly revealed that he is undergoing treatment for cancer, a health crisis that has unfolded against a backdrop of intense personal and legal turmoil with his estranged wife. The 47-year-old reality television personality shared the news this week, confirming that he recently underwent a major surgical procedure to remove a tumor from his left kidney. The announcement marks a somber chapter in the ongoing saga of his marriage to Britanny Cartwright, as his partner at the hospital was not his ex-wife, but rather Lori Krebs, a former publicist.

Jax Taylor Health Crisis And Surgical Procedure

Taylor described the initial onset of his illness in a recent Instagram post, recounting how he woke up in July suffering from what he believed to be severe kidney stones. After seeking immediate medical attention at a hospital, doctors performed a CT scan that revealed a large tumor on his left kidney rather than the expected stones. Following a period of extensive testing and numerous medical appointments, Taylor received the definitive diagnosis of cancer. The situation escalated quickly, leading to a five-hour surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a facility known for its high-level oncological care.

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The star documented his recovery process by posting images from his hospital bed, showing him shuffling down the hallway with the aid of a walker. He noted to People magazine that the tumor was larger and deeper than originally anticipated during the initial scans. At the time of his public statement, Taylor was still awaiting final pathology results to determine the full extent of the disease and the necessary next steps for his treatment plan. His condition required significant physical intervention, highlighting the severity of the health issue he has been facing alone since July.

Lori Krebs Role As Primary Caregiver

During this critical medical emergency, the person standing by Jax Taylor's bedside was Lori Krebs, a 43-year-old former publicist who had recently become the center of a high-profile scandal. Taylor referred to Krebs as his rock and best friend, describing their relationship as a source of stability during his health battle. Their relationship first came to light in July when photographs surfaced showing the pair relaxing closely together in a pool at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The images, originally published by TMZ, sparked immediate controversy and public scrutiny regarding Taylor's conduct while still married.

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Krebs has been identified as a former publicist for Britanny Cartwright and a former confidante of the 37-year-old actress. This professional history adds a layer of complexity to the current situation, as Krebs was previously part of Cartwright's inner circle. The proximity of Krebs and Taylor in Puerto Vallarta marked a significant turning point in their public narratives, shifting the focus from their individual careers to their joint involvement in a controversy that would deeply affect multiple parties. Taylor's reliance on Krebs during his hospitalization underscores the depth of their current bond amidst the public fallout.

Britanny Cartwright Response And Legal Context

Britanny Cartwright has not directly addressed Taylor's cancer diagnosis in public statements, but insiders close to her indicate that her response is guided by concern for their five-year-old son, Cruz. A source told the Daily Mail that Cartwright obviously feels bad for anyone suffering from cancer and hopes that Taylor recovers fully, primarily for the sake of their child. However, the insider emphasized that this well-wishing does not signify a reconciliation or a softening of her stance on their past relationship. Cartwright remains bound by legal restrictions, which limit her ability to speak freely about the matter without risking her ongoing custody proceedings.

The emotional distance between the couple is rooted in a separation that has been described as nuclear, involving dueling restraining orders and severe allegations. Cartwright previously labeled Taylor's new relationship with Krebs as a complete betrayal, characterizing Krebs as someone who had been like a sister to her for a decade. She has expressed extreme disappointment in Taylor, citing his past behavior and the toxic environment that led to their split. Despite wishing no ill will toward Taylor, Cartwright maintains that the trust between them is irreparably broken, and she believes their relationship will not improve regardless of his health status.

History Of Infidelity And Custody Arrangements

The current conflict is deeply intertwined with the couple's history, which has been marked by public infidelity and legal battles. In 2017, Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers, a former coworker from the SUR restaurant, which led to Cartwright telling him to rot in hell before eventually taking him back. The couple married in June 2019 and welcomed their son, Cruz, in 2021. However, by February 2024, Cartwright revealed that they had split, citing the need to protect her mental health and escape a toxic environment.

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Following their separation, the situation deteriorated rapidly, with Taylor checking into a mental health treatment facility and Cartwright filing for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. Taylor was served with divorce papers while filming the Bravo series The Valley. The legal proceedings have been intense, with Cartwright alleging that Taylor once threatened to gut him like a fish, a claim Taylor has denied. She also stated that Taylor's actions cost him a $175,000 television gig. In March 2026, the couple reached a custody agreement that grants Cartwright tie-breaking authority over medical decisions for Cruz, reflecting the high stakes involved in their ongoing legal dispute.

Taylor's cancer diagnosis also carries personal weight due to his family history, as his father, Ronald Cauchi, died of throat and esophageal cancer in December 2017. Taylor has spoken about how hearing the word cancer broke him and put him in a dark place, echoing the loss he experienced years ago. Despite this shared history and the potential for empathy, sources suggest that the animosity between Taylor and Cartwright remains strong. One insider bluntly stated that Taylor burned a hole in Cartwright's heart, indicating that her current well-wishes are driven by maternal instinct rather than any desire to repair their marriage.