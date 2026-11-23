The “Vanderpump Rules” alum cozied up to his publicist-turned-girlfriend at The Grove in LA.

, and insisted he’s “in the happiest place I’ve ever been. ” “My mental health has been so amazing since I’ve been with her,” he told LA paparazzi.

“I’m with somebody who I love very much, and she’s good for me. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRIDSTAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRIDSTAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRIDSTAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRIDSTAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRIDTaylor revealed his cancer diagnosis last Thursday. The"Valley" alum said he underwent a"long five-hour surgery" and was waiting on pathology results.mrjaxtaylor/InstagramThe father of one also shared a"graphic" photo of his tumor on Instagram.