Love Is Blind season 11 stars Jax Guelli and Stew Stewart discuss their breakup, regrets, and potential future after the Netflix reality experiment.

Love Is Blind season 11 alumna Jax Guelli has addressed her post-show relationship status with fellow contestant Scott Stew during an appearance on the "He Said G Said" podcast. The pair, who participated in the Netflix reality series that was filmed in 2025 and released last month, clarified that they are not romantically involved in the traditional sense.

Jax Clarifies Dating Status With Stew

Guelli, 31, used precise language to define her current connection with Stewart, stating that by the strict Webster's dictionary definition, the couple is probably not dating. She acknowledged that there is undeniable attraction and chemistry between them, which served as a foundational element of their initial bond during the pods. However, she emphasized that their dynamic has shifted significantly since the conclusion of the filming process.

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Stewart echoed these sentiments by noting that he is open to the possibility of entering a serious, long-term relationship with the skincare entrepreneur. At the same time, he recognized that their connection might evolve into a lifelong friendship where they support each other indefinitely. He admitted that the ultimate direction of their relationship remains unclear and dependent on how external pressures subside.

Regrets Over Abrupt Engagement End

Guelli expressed that she holds one hundred percent regret regarding how she abruptly ended her engagement to Stewart during the reunion special. She explained that her initial reaction upon meeting him in person was positive regarding his physical appearance, noting that there was nothing wrong with his looks. Her decision to call off the wedding was not driven by aesthetic concerns but by internal emotional readiness.

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She revealed that she was not mentally prepared to go all-in with a partner at that specific moment in her life. Guelli described her state of mind during the Boston meetup as a period of intense decompression and personal growth. She remarked that looking back, the time since the meetup feels like a decade has passed, during which she has lived through another life experience that altered her perspective on commitment.

Ring Return and Personal Growth

The couple's interaction highlighted the complexity of returning personal items after a high-profile breakup. Guelli originally kept the engagement ring because she felt she had earned it through the proposal process. Stewart countered this sentiment by insisting that she keep it, emphasizing that his proposal was an act of genuine intent regardless of the outcome.

Stewart noted that Guelli is naturally a more private individual, whereas she described herself as a passionate person who tends to give everything she has to a situation. She joked about the difference in their communication styles and expressed hope that he would understand her feelings without applying external pressure. This exchange underscored the mutual respect that persists between the two former fiancés.

Season 11 Outcomes and Future Outlook

Love Is Blind season 11 delivered the typical mix of altar shockers, cold-feet confessionals, and post-pod reality checks that define the franchise. The series chronicled six pod engagements, yet only one couple ultimately made it down the aisle. The remaining couples unraveled at various stages, leaving viewers to track their current standings.

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As the chaos of the show fades, both Guelli and Stewart are focusing on their individual paths. Guelli has kept their time together close to her heart, having reset her much-talked-about engagement ring into a pinkie ring. Stewart remains optimistic about their future connection, suggesting that whether they become partners or best friends, they will likely have each other's backs forever.