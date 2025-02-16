Jaws of Life Used to Rescue Two from SUV in Ventura Crash

A multi-vehicle accident in Ventura, California, resulted in four injuries and required the use of the Jaws of Life to free two individuals trapped in a severely damaged SUV.

A serious car accident in Ventura , California on Saturday afternoon left four people injured and required the use of the Jaws of Life to rescue two individuals trapped inside a vehicle. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Loma Vista Road and N. Victoria Avenue. Responding police and fire crews arrived at the scene to find a pickup truck and an SUV involved in the crash. The pickup truck had overturned, but the two occupants were able to extricate themselves.

However, the SUV had sustained significant damage, becoming wedged between a retaining wall and a parked car in a driveway. Two individuals inside the SUV were trapped in critical condition. Firefighters worked diligently to stabilize the vehicle and then employed the Jaws of Life to safely extract the trapped passengers. The rescue operation was completed in less than half an hour. Paramedics transported all four injured individuals to the hospital for treatment.The extent of their injuries was not immediately available on Saturday evening. Authorities have yet to determine the specific cause of the accident and are continuing their investigation





