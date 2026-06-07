Javon Bardwell Shines Against International Competition as Summer Play Continues

The 2026 NBA Draft is just weeks away, but adidas Eurocamp is also a stage for some of the best young prospects in the world to continue building momentum for f

The 2026 NBA Draft is just weeks away, but adidas Eurocamp is also a stage for some of the best young prospects in the world to continue building momentum for future draft cycles.

On Day 2 of the event, one of the biggest standouts was Kansas commit Javon Bardwell, who put together one of the best individual showings of the day against high-level international competition. Bardwell was excellent for 3SSB Select, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds while shooting 11-of-19 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. The production was impressive, but so was the way it came.

Bardwell played with confidence, showed smooth wing flashes and looked comfortable creating offense within the flow of the game. Javon Bardwell went off for 25 points to lead 3SSB past NextGen in the game of the day at adidas EuroCamp. The 2027 Kansas commit has flashed dynamic shot-making, high-level defensive intensity and explosive finishing in front of a big audience of NBA scouts in Treviso.

For a player already committed to one of the premier college basketball programs in the country, performances like this matter. Eurocamp gives players a chance to compete against different styles, different levels of physicality and prospects from all over the world. Bardwell didn’t just hold his own in that setting. He stood out as one of the top performers of the day.

Him and his teammates also had the opportunity to learn from Philadelphia 76ers star VJ Edgecombe, who is a special guest at the event. Bardwell wasn’t the only perimeter-oriented prospect who made noise, either. Gene Roebuck had a terrific showing for Team World, finishing with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Even in a lopsided game, Roebuck’s body control, pace and ability to manipulate defenders stood out.

He looked comfortable getting to his spots and was one of the few players on his team who consistently generated offense. Josiah Rose also continued to make a strong impression with his physicality and toughness. Rose finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for 3SSB Select. He handled the ball well, played through contact and showed the ability to finish around the rim.

His strength for his size has been noticeable, and he added enough playmaking to make his performance feel well-rounded rather than just scoring-driven. From there, Malique Lewis put together one of the most complete stat lines of the day for NBL Next Stars, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. That type of all-around production matters in a camp setting because it shows more than scoring.

Lewis impacted the game as a rebounder, passer and defender, which made his performance one of the most balanced of the day. This isn't his first Eurocamp, and he's been able to showcase his improvement on both ends of the floor. Max Mackinnon was another NBL Next Stars player who stood out, largely because of his shot-making. He finished with 22 points while shooting 4-of-8 from three, giving his team a major offensive boost.

In an event where spacing and decision-making are easy to evaluate, Mackinnon’s ability to knock down shots at volume was one of the better offensive takeaways from the game. Dash Daniels didn’t have the biggest scoring game, but he still found ways to impact the action. Daniels finished with nine points and six assists, showing his ability to get others involved and help run offense.

In this environment, a guard who can organize possessions and create for teammates still deserves attention, even when the scoring total isn’t massive. He's always one of the best defenders on the floor, but he's also finding ways to impact the game on the other end. Marc-Owen Fodzo also deserves a real mention after putting together one of the best scoring games of the day. Fodzo finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

He was efficient, decisive and gave Eurocamp 2 a major scoring lift. Oscar Wembanyama, the younger brother of Victor Wembanyama, was productive across multiple areas as well. He's a rising prospect who boasts athleticism and offensive upside, and the passing flashes and overall versatility remained notable. Ognjen Srzentic had one of the more complete performances in the early game, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

That type of stat line stands out because it reflects feel more than just scoring. Srzentic helped move the ball, contributed on the glass and found ways to impact the game in multiple areas. Endurance Aiyamenkhue was another prospect who had productive moments, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds in the opening game. He gave his team size, activity and finishing around the basket, providing another interior presence on a team that had several players contribute.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje continued to show why he’s one of the more intriguing long-term prospects at the event. After standing out earlier in the camp, he backed it up with 17 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting. At his size, the combination of scoring touch, feel and finishing ability remains easy to buy into. Teo Milicic gave Next Gen a strong shooting performance, finishing with 15 points while knocking down 3-of-4 from three.

In a game where several players struggled with turnovers and efficiency, Milicic’s ability to space the floor and capitalize on his looks was important. Stefan Joksimovic also helped himself with a productive all-around showing. He finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals, bringing scoring and defensive activity. Those steal numbers matter in a camp setting because they reflect engagement, anticipation and the ability to make plays outside of structured offense.

Overall, Day 2 of adidas Eurocamp offered a strong mix of production, tools and long-term intrigue. Bardwell was the headliner with his 25-point performance, but Roebuck, Lewis, Fodzo, Mackinnon, Rose and Boumtje Boumtje were all among the players who helped themselves. In an event built around evaluation, that’s ultimately the point. Some players stood out with scoring, others with versatility and others with smaller winning plays.

But across the board, Day 2 gave evaluators plenty to track as Eurocamp continues.





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