NYPD arrests 17-year-old Thierno Jalloh in fatal shooting of Bronx teen Javits Frimpong

Police arrested 17-year-old Thierno Jalloh in the Oct. 29 killing of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was shot while walking to school in the Bronx. The victim's family, joined by Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump, wept and demanded justice at a Harlem press conference.

Police arrested 17-year-old Thierno Jalloh in the Oct. 29 murder of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was shot while walking to school near East 171st Street in the Bronx, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jalloh is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm in the deadly shooting. The killing remained unsolved until police tracked down Jalloh, who is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Police sources said the suspect did not attend the same school as Frimpong. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

Also read Javits Frimpong: 17-year-old in custody in Bronx shooting death of 15-year-old

Emotional Reactions from Frimpong's Family

Frimpong's family broke down in tears Wednesday afternoon after learning police had apprehended a teen in connection with the deadly shooting. Standing inside the headquarters of the National Action Network in Harlem alongside Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the teen's mother wept uncontrollably. Doris Adu Gyamfi, who had only recently arrived from Ghana on an emergency visa, buried her face into Sharpton's chest and spent much of the press conference sobbing.

When it was her turn to speak, she could only muster the words: I need justice for my child. I have only one child. I have only one child. Thomas Frimpong, Javits' father, also burst into tears, dabbing his face with a tissue as Crump held his shoulder.

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The mourning father recalled the moment his young son arrived in the country and, ultimately, the day he lost his life. I remember last year on the 28th of October 2025, I brought Javits from Ghana to continue his education here in the United States, Thomas Frimpong said. I think it was like 4:30, I picked him up from JFK, and in fact, he was very, very, very excited, and he was living with me.

Recollections of Javits' Arrival and Excitement

And very unfortunately, on the 29th day of October, I was at work when I heard that my son had been shot. It wasn't easy. As he walked to school, Frimpong was seen on surveillance being chased and shot to death near East 171st Street and Crotona Place in Claremont. Cops say the three suspects approached him while trying to disguise themselves.

Frimpong took off running, dropping his backpack in the process. He was ultimately shot and killed. The family and their legal team say they are looking into a school investigation to see if rumored bullying allegations are accurate. Thomas Frimpong told The Post that his son had been bullied at school, although it is unclear if that was a factor in the shooting.

Sister Millicent Frimpong said her brother was excited to be in New York and was dedicated to his schoolwork. She described him as studious and said he hoped to become a doctor after serving in the military. It's very difficult for me today, Millicent Frimpong told reporters. I don't know how to start, and I'm not sure how I'm going to end.

I'm going to read some words from my brother's journal, how proud he was to be in the United States. He wanted to be a physician. As soon as he finished high school he wanted to be in the military. He has three siblings who served in the Army.

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One is still serving. I'm a veteran. I guess he experienced some negative stuff. Schooling in Ghana is a little difficult, but things were working out very well for my brother.

He loved it here. He wanted to be a physician. She then read his words from the journal: I am from Ghana. My family are my mother Doris, my father Thomas, my auntie Diana, my brothers Kenneth, Jeff, Richard, Anthony, and my sister Millicent.

Community Leaders Call for Justice and Gun Control

My friends are Lobo and Sumaya. School has been good since I came to the United States. Sharpton and Crump joined the family at National Action Network offices to call for justice for Javits Frimpong and to rail against gun violence. The investigation and pursuit of justice should also be about how minors got these guns, who's selling these guns, and how these guns are getting into the hands of minors, Sharpton said.

Why did they kill this young man, this person with such a bright future? Crump said. And it is important to note that when we stand for justice for children who are taken from this earth far too soon, it doesn't matter if the finger that pulled the trigger was a black finger or a white finger. The pain is still the same.

We are not going to let the Javits case rest until those who used the guns are prosecuted, and where they got the guns from are also prosecuted, Crump said. People that are making profit, trafficking guns in our community need to face the wrath of our community. Mourners attended a vigil for 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

The family said his father brought the boy to New York from Ghana last year so he could live the American dream.