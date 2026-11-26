Javier Segarra, 46, of South Carolina, has been indicted for second-degree murder in the 2007 killing of Martha Vega in Queens. DNA from a discarded cup solved the cold case.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Javier Segarra has been formally indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the 2007 homicide of Martha Vega. The 46-year-old suspect from South Carolina faces serious legal consequences after investigators utilized advanced forensic techniques to link him to the decades-old crime scene in New York City.

Javier Segarra Indicted For Second-Degree Murder

Javier Segarra appeared before a judge for arraignment on Tuesday following the grand jury indictment announced by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. His legal representative, Garnett Sullivan, entered a formal not guilty plea on Segarra's behalf during the proceedings held in Queens. Following the arraignment, the court ordered Segarra to remain held in custody pending further legal developments and trial preparations. His next scheduled court appearance is set for January 15, 2027, marking a significant step in the judicial process for this long-standing case. If a jury or judge ultimately convicts Segarra of the charges, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison, underscoring the severity of the alleged crime.

Also read DNA evidence leads to arrest in 2007 Queens murder

Investigative Genetic Genealogy Solved Cold Case

The breakthrough in this investigation relied heavily on Investigative Genetic Genealogy, commonly referred to as IGG, a method that has transformed cold case resolutions across the United States. This technology allows law enforcement to identify suspects by comparing crime scene DNA profiles with public genealogical databases to map family trees and pinpoint potential relatives. The technique gained widespread national attention after it was successfully used to identify Joseph DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer in 2018. In the Vega case, detectives turned to the private forensic laboratory Othram Inc in May 2022 to generate new leads from the original biological evidence collected at the scene. Othram produced a comprehensive genealogical profile from the DNA found at the crime site and uploaded the data to public databases. The Queens District Attorney Cold Case Unit then compiled these family tree results, which led investigators directly to Segarra as a person of interest based on his familial connection to the victim.

Martha Vega Found Dead In Ridgewood Apartment

On September 10, 2007, police discovered the body of 51-year-old Martha Vega in a pool of blood within the bathroom of her apartment located on Cornelia Street in the Ridgewood neighborhood. Vega, who worked as a home health aide and lived alone, had suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and compression of the neck according to the official police report. Forensic analysis determined that the head wounds were consistent with the use of a hammer, and NBC New York reported that Vega had also been stabbed during the attack. Police found no signs of forced entry into the apartment, indicating that Vega may have known her attacker or allowed him entry. The New York Police Department collected blood samples from the scene, and the chief medical examiner's office identified DNA profiles belonging to both Vega and an unknown male. That unknown DNA profile was entered into local, state, and national criminal databases for years but yielded no matches until the introduction of genealogical analysis.

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DNA From Discarded Cup Confirms Suspect Identity

In May of this year, detectives traveled to Newberry County, South Carolina, to conduct surveillance on Javier Segarra and gather additional biological evidence. Investigators successfully obtained a cup that Segarra had discarded, which the medical examiner's office then processed to develop a fresh DNA profile. Testing confirmed that the DNA from the discarded cup matched the unidentified male profile recovered from the blood at the 2007 crime scene as well as the DNA found underneath Vega's fingernails. This direct biological link provided the conclusive evidence necessary for the grand jury indictment. Segarra was apprehended in Newberry, South Carolina, on November 4, and was subsequently extradited to the Queens borough of New York City to face charges. Segarra's mother and Martha Vega were friends, and records indicate that Segarra occasionally performed odd jobs for Vega, which helped establish a connection between the two prior to the investigation's breakthrough.

Queens DA Emphasizes Accountability For Cold Cases

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that the Vega murder remained unsolved for almost two decades but was never forgotten by prosecutors or the community. Katz highlighted that advances in DNA technology were instrumental in identifying the suspect and bringing him to justice. She expressed empathy for families who struggle for years without knowing what happened to their loved ones, emphasizing the office's commitment to holding offenders accountable regardless of the time elapsed. The Vega case marks the third arrest in an unsolved murder investigation achieved through the Cold Case Unit since its establishment, all relying critically on IGG. Segarra's defense attorney, Garnett Sullivan, has not yet provided further comment on the charges or the specific details of the defense strategy following the arraignment.