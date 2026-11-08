Jauan Jennings’ shocking decision to stay in Minnesota revealed

Last Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed that the 49ers attempted to trade and reunite with Jauan Jennings but were denied. On Saturday, the reason why Jennings decided to stay was revealed. &#…

Last Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed that the 49ers attempted to trade and reunite with Jauan Jennings but were denied.

“I just thought it was best for both teams,” Jennings told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “No distractions. I love where I’m at. ”Bill Kostroun/New York Post Jennings spent the first five years of his career with the 49ers, where he went from being a long-shot seventh-round pick to a staple in their offense.

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In 2024, Jennings was the team’s second-leading receiver behind George Kittle, where he had a career-high 77 receptions with 975 yards and finished with six touchdowns. Jennings saw a decrease in yards and receptions last season, while he went over his previous career-high touchdown mark by hauling in nine.prior to Glazer’s report, but the receiver chose to stay in Minnesota because he is happy.

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“But he was like, ‘Man, Kyle, I’m pretty happy. I’m liking stuff. ’ When I heard the way he talked and where we’re at, I agreed with him. It was a good conversation and something that was possible, but that’s why it didn’t go down,” Shanahan said.

Getty Imagesto be their No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Vikings have a defense that’s ranked second in sacks , but their offense ranks fourth worst in football, averaging 279.4 yards per game. Part of the Vikings’ offensive flaws are due to the inconsistency at quarterback. Kyler Murray has missed two starts and is set to miss Sunday’s game against the Bills due to a hamstring injury, paving the way for