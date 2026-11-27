Former council leader Jason Zadrozny receives 27 months in jail for defrauding heritage groups and evading taxes. Read about the conviction and its impact on local politics.

Jason Zadrozny, the 46-year-old former Ashfield District Council leader, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Friday for crimes of fraud and tax evasion. The conviction marks a stark reversal for the man once celebrated as Britain's youngest council leader after taking charge at age 26. His legal downfall occurred despite a public statement where he detailed two decades of political achievements, including securing £100million in regeneration funding.

Zadrozny's Fraudulent Scheme Details

The court proceedings at Northampton Crown Court revealed that Zadrozny utilized his position as an independent councillor at Nottinghamshire County Council to establish sham organizations. He created a fake heritage society and a cinema club dedicated to Carry On fans to access grant money intended for charitable causes. These entities were not genuine community projects but were tools for him to finance his personal lifestyle despite earning £50,000 annually from his political roles.

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Evidence presented during the trial demonstrated that Zadrozny took more than £6,000 directly from the funds allocated to these two clubs. In addition to the direct theft, he successfully avoided paying more than £15,000 in taxes through these illicit arrangements. The financial abuse was part of a sustained period of misconduct that the court found constituted a gross abuse of trust against the electorate he was sworn to serve.

Deception and Blame on Deceased Colleague

A particularly egregious aspect of the case involved Zadrozny's attempt to shift responsibility onto a deceased former colleague. Tony Brewer, a respected local figure and former chairman of Ashfield District Council who died of Covid at age 74 in 2021, was falsely accused by Zadrozny. The politician claimed he had handed the stolen money to Brewer for war memorial restoration projects, a claim entirely unsupported by facts.

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Patricia Percival, Brewer's partner of 30 years, provided emotional testimony regarding the false accusations. She stated that neither her partner nor any relatives recalled any involvement with the Ashfield Heritage Society or cleaning projects. Percival expressed deep hurt, noting that Zadrozny had attended Brewer's funeral and offered support to her family, making the betrayal even more profound for those left behind.

Court Rejection of Defense and Mental Health Claims

Zadrozny's legal team argued for a suspended sentence, citing significant mental health struggles including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. However, Judge David Herbert KC rejected these appeals, determining that only immediate custody would adequately reflect the severity of the offenses. The judge emphasized that Zadrozny had betrayed the public confidence and failed to maintain the high standards of conduct required of elected officials.

During the sentencing, Zadrozny appeared agitated in the dock, clutching the glass partition as he sobbed loudly. The judge described the event as Zadrozny's 'day of shame,' noting that the politician had harmed public trust in the council. The verdict cleared the name of the deceased Tony Brewer and provided relief to his family, who had lived with the stain of false accusations for years.

Personal Conduct and Future Implications

The conviction adds to a controversial personal history for the former council leader, who faced a child sex case ten years ago that was ultimately thrown out by the Crown Prosecution Service. At that time, he had faced 24 sexual offenses, but no evidence was presented in court. The current sentencing hearing was supported by his husband, Jack Bland, 28, and former colleague Ed Hollis, but these personal connections could not mitigate the legal consequences of the financial crimes.

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The ruling serves as a definitive end to Zadrozny's political career and underscores the legal accountability now facing former public servants who misuse their positions. The 27-month custodial sentence ensures that the fraud and tax evasion committed over his tenure will have lasting personal and professional repercussions for the former independent councillor.