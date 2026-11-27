Jason Zadrozny sentenced to 27 months for fraud and tax evasion. The former Ashfield council leader pocketed grants while framing a deceased colleague.

Jason Zadrozny has been sentenced to 27 months in prison after being convicted of fraud and tax evasion, bringing a dramatic end to a two-decade career in local politics. The 46-year-old former Ashfield District Council leader was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Friday for nine counts of fraud and four counts of tax evasion. His conviction marks a stark reversal from his previous status as Britain's youngest ever council leader, a title he held when he took control of Ashfield District Council at the age of 26.

The Mechanism of the Financial Crimes

During a lengthy trial that concluded in September, the court heard how Zadrozny exploited his position as an independent councillor at Nottinghamshire County Council to establish and fund fake organizations. He created a bogus heritage society and a cinema club dedicated to the Carry On film series to siphon money from public grants. These entities were designed to appear as legitimate good causes, allowing him to divert funds intended for community benefit directly into his personal finances despite earning £50,000 annually from his various councillor roles.

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The financial misconduct involved specific transactions that were meticulously documented during the trial proceedings. Zadrozny extracted more than £6,000 from the two fake clubs and successfully avoided paying more than £15,000 in taxes. The court determined that he took advantage of seemingly lax rules surrounding local council handouts to fund his lifestyle after falling into debt. This systematic abuse of trust allowed him to manipulate public money for personal gain over a sustained period.

Stakeholder Positions and the Dead Colleague Blame Game

A significant and controversial aspect of the case involved Zadrozny's attempt to shift blame onto Tony Brewer, a well-respected former chairman of Ashfield District Council who died of Covid-19 in 2021 at the age of 74. Zadrozny lied to police and the court, claiming he had handed the money from the Ashfield Heritage Society to Mr. Brewer to pay for the restoration of war memorials. He described Mr. Brewer as one of the nicest people he knew, creating a narrative that attempted to exonerate himself by implicating a deceased friend.

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This defamatory claim was vehemently rejected by Tony Brewer's partner of 30 years, Patricia Percival, who stated that none of Mr. Brewer's relatives could remember him having any association with the Ashfield Heritage Society or war memorial cleaning projects. Ms. Percival expressed deep hurt and betrayal, noting that Zadrozny had attended Mr. Brewer's funeral and offered support to her family at that time. She described Zadrozny's actions as the worst thing one could do to someone who is dead and cannot defend themselves, emphasizing that the guilty verdicts provided relief and cleared Mr. Brewer's name.

Personal Conduct and Property Profits

Beyond the immediate theft of grants, the trial revealed that Zadrozny used the illicit funds to expand his personal property portfolio. He purchased a house with two fellow Ashfield independent councillors, one of whom also has a long criminal record. This property acquisition was not merely a personal expense but a financial investment that generated profit. The court learned that Zadrozny made a tidy profit of £68,000 when he sold the house two years later, further demonstrating the calculated nature of his financial exploitation.

The psychological and behavioral aspects of the trial highlighted the depth of Zadrozny's deception. He was supported throughout the proceedings by his husband, Jack Bland, 28, and close friend and former Ashfield councillor Ed Hollis. Despite these displays of support, the court found his actions to be a gross abuse of trust that harmed public confidence in the council. The jury's decision to convict him followed a review of evidence that dismantled his denials and exposed the false claims he made about the use of public funds.

Sentencing Outcome and Future Implications

On the day of sentencing, an agitated Jason Zadrozny clutched the glass of the dock as if to steady himself before sobbing loudly with his mouth wide open. His barrister had urged the judge to impose a suspended sentence, citing significant mental health issues including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. However, Judge David Herbert KC rejected this plea, stating that only an immediate custodial sentence would appropriately reflect the severity of the offenses and the sustained period of misconduct.

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Judge David Herbert KC described the sentencing as Zadrozny's day of shame, noting that he had been elected to serve local communities in their best interests but had instead pursued his own. The judge emphasized that Zadrozny had failed the electorate and betrayed those who had supported him, effectively losing his previous good name. The 27-month sentence ensures that the former politician will now add criminal conviction to his resume, ending a tenure that began with promises of securing £100 million in regeneration funding, a new leisure centre, and housing schemes.