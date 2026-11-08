Jason Witten Stole the Show in His First Game Calling Plays for Oklahoma

The Sooners put together five scoring drives, including three drives that took 10-plus plays, in Saturday's win at Florida.

Oklahoma Sooners interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables talk before the game by the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

| Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHe enjoyed a storied career as a tight end, but Saturday represented a change to kickstart his coaching career in his first game as Oklahoma‘s interim offensive coordinator.

Also read Top scientist stole trade secrets from startup that wants to bring back extinct species: bombshell suit

“After this long week, I was coming in today and the 18-wheeler was out front when we were coming in,” Witten said after. “And I was walking and I saw seven national championships. Fifty conference championships on the back of the 18-wheeler. And I just kind of smiled because I've been on the big stages, the biggest of stages, and I know what the expectation is here at Oklahoma.

”“I told the players in their first meeting as an offensive group was just, 'Hey, look this is not ideal. But ultimately, we haven't coached very well and ultimately haven't got the results we've wanted,’” Witten said.

“And so I told them what they could expect from me. Met with the offensive staff and told them, 'Hey, listen if you don't want to be here I understand that. Go see Coach Venables. But here's what we're going to do.

Advertisement

We're going to figure it out.

' “And throughout my journey, I think in life, when adversity's hit, how do you respond? What do you want it to look like in your one shot at it? And so for me it was like, hey attack it head-on. We met as a group and we addressed it.

”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Witten’s first two drives resulted in points, which marked the first time since Oklahoma joined the SEC that the offense scored on its first two drives. Adversity hit in the third quarter. Oklahoma punted on three straight drives, but the offense attacked things head-on. The Sooners pieced together a 20-play drive, the longest at OU in 54 yards, that marched 89 yards and ate 12 minutes and 45 seconds to score the touchdown and ice the game.said.

“It was game control—understanding of the offensive structure, defensive structure, just working really well, bleeding the clock out. … Offensively, they created that. They caused that. ” In total, the Sooners posted 351 yards of total offense and they held onto the ball for nearly 38 minutes.

OU played turnover-free — winning the takeaway battle 2-0 — in a professional, organized offensive effort.

Advertisement

“I wanted somebody that saw how good we can be, and whatever that means,” Venables said of Witten. “I don’t say that in a braggadocious type of way. I just, you know, a clean way, and everything matters. I thought our guys just looked like a really refined unit offensively, and we still have plenty of things that we’ve got to get cleaned up.

“… Just appreciate the fight, the toughness, the belief, the leadership of our locker room, and those things just don’t happen on their own through the struggle and through the disappointment on the season that we all share. I love the fight and I love the belief and I love our willingness to continue to show up, love one another, fight for their opportunity.

” Witten admitted he arrived late to coaching — a byproduct of his soon to be Hall of Fame playing career. But he seized the moment on Saturday and looked like a play-caller seasoned well beyond his years.

“It wasn't about one person,” Witten said. “It was about the team tonight. And just proud to be a part of it. ”Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City.

Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com.

Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.