Jason Witten's 'Grimy, Nasty Mindset' Winning Over Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma's Offense

With Witten's vast football background, he has quickly won over his new, much larger room, within the Switzer Center.

Oklahoma Sooners tight ends coach Jason Witten reacts during the second quarter against the Texas El Paso Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Fasusi is genuine — if he feels a certain way, he will let you know about it.

He did just that following a poor showing in the 42-25 loss to South Carolina where Fasusi committed multiple penalties — one sequence resulting in a succession of infractions. The left tackle was visibly frustrated in the postgame interview session. Fasusi returned to form in Oklahoma’s 23-7 victory against Florida with a strong showing that helped propel the Sooners to victory. At least with the offensive linemen, Witten acclimated quickly thanks to him having a leg-up in the language department.

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“We got O-linemen and he’s over here talking about singles, and doubles and triples and everything, and I’m like, ‘Let’s freaking go, coach,” Fasusi said Monday after practice. Witten won over more than the offensive line in his first week — he won over the hearts and minds of a starving Sooner fanbase. At least for one week. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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“He knows what it’s like to be physical,” Fasusi said. “Just having a guy with that grimy mindset, that nasty mindset, no matter what position you play, we’re fittin’ to go get dirty. I’m sure we all think the same thing, we all just wanna go out and ball for this dude as hard as we can. ”“His message was ‘Consistency was the biggest thing.

’ He really said it last week, even Coach V said this — we can’t get bored with the details, can’t get bored of the process — We need to come in and elevate everything. ” While Witten has a long way to go to climb the professional ranks of major college football coaching — let alone within his own staff at Oklahoma on a long-term basis — Fasusi recognizes the same joy and passion he plays with in him.

“The knowledge that he brings, the passion that he has, you can see the excitement in his face that he’s ready and happy to be out there with us,” Fasusi said. Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows.

Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.