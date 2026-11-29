The Sooners' chaotic victory showed Jason Witten can call an offense to win a high-scoring SEC affair.

The Sooners need to take the interim tag off the legendary tight end and roll with him as the offensive coordinator in 2027 and beyond.threw two interceptions in the first quarter, but the offense rallied to help OU storm back to beat Missouri 34-31.

The defense had an up-and-down night — OU forced a generally steady Tiger offense to turn the ball over three times, but Missouri also totaled 385 passing yards. It was Witten, Mateer and the offense that won a battle in Columbia that closer resembled the Big 12 shootouts of old than a hard-nosed SEC contest in the second half.said when asked if he was ready to take the interim tag off Witten after the game.

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“To me, that takes away from our achievement here tonight. ”“He's been fantastic. I've been saying that,” Venables said.