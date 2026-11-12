Jason Watford Faces Murder Charge After Killing Wife on MSC Seascape

Jason Watford, 48, is charged with murdering his wife Susan aboard the MSC Seascape in November 2026. Authorities detail the violent incident in international waters and the arrest in Galveston, Texas.

Federal authorities have charged 48-year-old Jason Watford with murder following the alleged fatal strangling of his wife, Susan Watford, aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship. The arrest occurred in Galveston, Texas, on Monday, November 9, 2026, after the vessel completed its transit through international waters.

Jason Watford faces serious federal charges for an incident that unfolded on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed the arrest upon the ship's docking, initiating a comprehensive probe into the death of the 48-year-old Tyler, Texas, resident.

Also read What We Know About the Alleged Killing On the MSC Seascape Cruise Ship

The Violent Incident on MSC Seascape

According to a detailed affidavit submitted by an FBI task force officer, the tragic sequence of events began earlier on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Jason Watford and Susan Watford were involved in an altercation at a restaurant on the ship, which escalated into a heated verbal dispute later that evening.

The conflict intensified to the point where Jason Watford allegedly stated he had snapped. He reportedly struck Susan multiple times, causing blood to emit from her mouth and stain his shirt, pants, and hands. Security camera footage recorded MSC employees observing a motionless female lying face down on the floor, prompting immediate calls to ship security.

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Housekeeping staff who entered the cabin after Jason answered the door noticed blood on his hands and clothing. They discovered Susan lying motionless on the floor. The affidavit notes she suffered multiple facial injuries. Ship security detained Jason Watford until FBI personnel arrived to take him into custody.

Details of the Alleged Attack

Federal investigators obtained a statement from Jason Watford during his initial interview. He admitted that the escalating verbal dispute with his wife caused him to lose control. He confessed to striking her repeatedly, which resulted in visible bleeding on his clothing.

The affidavit states that Jason Watford then proceeded to choke Susan Watford with his hands. He allegedly wrapped his arm around her neck while she was lying down, strangling her from behind for approximately four to five minutes until she became motionless.

Upon securing the crime scene, FBI personnel recovered Jason Watford's blood-stained clothes from inside the cabin. The evidence collected supports the federal murder charge filed against him in U.S. District Court. The investigation remains active as authorities gather additional evidence to support the prosecution's case.

Child Safety and Family Aftermath

A child present in the cabin during the incident was found unharmed by law enforcement. FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan confirmed that the unidentified child, who is part of the family, was safe during the ordeal. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services subsequently placed the child into foster care.

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Susan Watford's foster sister, Breana Chappell, paid tribute to the victim in an interview with Fox 26 Houston. She described Susan as a devoted mother who brought smiles to everyone she met. Chappell emphasized that Susan was a beautiful soul who truly loved her children.

Chappell added that Susan's children were robbed of a lifetime of memories with their mother. She stated that Susan was also robbed of watching her babies become the people she dreamed they would be. The family is currently grieving this tragic loss while supporting the legal proceedings.

Legal History and MSC Cruises Response

Court records indicate that Jason Watford has a prior criminal history involving family violence. He had a prior arrest in 2024 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. A judge sentenced him to 15 months of probation and 30 hours of community service for that incident.

Court records viewed by NBC 5 DFW show that the 2024 assault involved Susan Watford. Jason Watford pleaded guilty in connection with that previous incident. This history may be relevant as federal prosecutors prepare their case for the upcoming trial.

MSC Cruises issued a statement confirming cooperation with the investigation. The company stated that the MSC Seascape continued its planned itinerary after Jason Watford was taken into custody. MSC Cruises expressed that their thoughts are with the guest's family and friends during this difficult time.