Jason Voorhees' Last Appearance Was in 2009; Now He's Coming Back to Video Games as a Killer in Dead by Daylight

Jason Voorhees, the iconic slasher villain, made his last big-screen appearance in the 2009 Friday the 13th remake. However, it's been a long hiatus, but big plans are in place for Mr. Voorhees to make a comeback via the entire Friday the 13th franchise's rebranding as the Jason Universe, starting with the long-in-development Crystal Lake series from Peacock and A24. The closest thing fans have gotten to a proper Jason comeback thus far is the multiplayer Friday the 13th: The Game released in 2017, which was later taken offline and is now unplayable.

The slasher subsection of the horror genre has many iconic killers such as Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) and Ghostface (Roger L. Jackson), but it's hard to think of any villain in that category more memorable than Jason Voorhees (originally played by Steve Dash in Friday the 13th: Part 2).

That's an impressive feat considering Jason wasn't even the Friday the 13th franchise's original villain, and he didn't even get his instantly recognizable hockey mask until Part 3. Despite that, Jason Voorhees is more than likely the first name one thinks of when discussing legendary horror villains, so it is a bit surprising that it's been so long since we last saw him in an official capacity





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