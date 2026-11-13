Jason Voorhees Is Back for More Blood: the 13th 'Friday the 13th' Film Is Coming

Jason Voorhees will return to the big screen in 2027 for the 13th installment of the 'Friday the 13th' slasher film franchise.

film franchise has been announced on Friday, Nov. 13, marking the first scheduled release in the horror series in almost 20 years. Jason Voorhees is back for more blood in a script from newcomer David Fliegel.

The film will be directed byveteran Steve Miner, who played a pivotal role in shaping the murderous character in the second and third installments of the franchise, released in 1981 and 1982, respectively. The machete and mask introduced in those early releases have become his most iconic identifiers. , I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” Miner said.

Also read Friday The 13th 13th Entry Confirmed for 2027 With Steve Miner Returning as Director

“I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy. ”is taking the indie route. Cineverse will distribute the film in North America and Horror, Inc. has partnered with the production studio CatchLight Studios.

Advertisement

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Files for Divorce From Fourth Wife Kamilah Chavis After 5 Years of Marriage“For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen,” said Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc. “Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect. ” “Jason is one of the most recognizable figures in cinema history,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cineverse.

“We have a proven track record of empowering uncompromising genre filmmaking and connecting it directly with passionate audiences, and are honored to be a part of bringing Jason back to theaters where he belongs. ”DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take Over In Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside