Jason Voorhees Gets Animated in NewFriday the 13th Fan Film

A new Jason Voorhees/'Friday the 13th' animated fan film from the 'Never Hike Alone' team arrived in time for the big day - here's a look!

A new Jason Voorhees/"Friday the 13th" animated fan film from the"Never Hike Alone" team arrived in time for the big day - here's a look!

Jason Voorhees gets animated for the first time in Ghosts in the Fog, a new Friday the 13th fan film from Womp Stomp. Set before Never Hike Alone, the 10-minute story follows hikers lost in the fog as Jason Voorhees stalks Crystal Lake. Dead Meat favorites Chelsea Rebecca and Zoran Gvojic join the voice cast, with Thom Matthews narrating the horror.

Also read Jason Voorhees Returns to Theaters Next Year as Steve Miner Directs New Friday the 13th Film

With Crystal Lake thriving and a new movie announced, Jason Voorhees fans are getting a major Friday the 13th moment.serves as the narrator. The film was produced in collaboration with Mako Animation Studio, a Mexico-based company specializing in 2D animation. Set four years before the first Never Hike Alone, the story follows a group of hikers who get lost in a mysterious fog and stumble into the cursed grounds where the Ghost of Crystal Lake awaits.

Will they escape the wrath of Jason Voorhees, or become the latest in a long list of lost victims? This all-new"Friday the 13th" fan film from Womp Stomp Films and Mako Animation brings Camp Crystal Lake to life in haunting 2D animation. , who helmed Parts 2 and 3 of the franchise, with Part 3 marking Jason Voorhees' debut in his iconic hockey mask. Now this.

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While I am not a fan of the people behind Womp Stomp and their… let's say, weird ownership of the franchise, their product speaks for itself. It is fantastic. Especially this film. This animation style is right up my alley, and I love seeing the Dead Meat integration; I am a huge fan of their channel.

What a way to close out what may be the most important Friday the 13th in almost two decades. Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.

Hulu and A24 have set a release date and offered new looks at their new drama series The Spot, starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor. Friday The 13th: New Film Finally Happening, Steve Miner Directing Happy Friday the 13th! A new film is finally on the way, with Part 2 and Part 3 director Steve Miner at the helm. Jason is back!

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A new Jason Voorhees/"Friday the 13th" animated fan film from the"Never Hike Alone" team arrived in time for the big day - here's a look! During a Reddit AMA, Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane offered an update on where things stand with the"Friday the 13th" prequel. Mystery Science Theater 3000 Carves Up & Serves Turkey Day 2026 Lineup Mystery Science Theater 3000 is bringing back the Turkey Day Marathon on November 26th, featuring the RiffTrax crew across six films.

Happy Friday the 13th! A new film is finally on the way, with Part 2 and Part 3 director Steve Miner at the helm. Jason is back! Paramount Pictures has released a new official trailer and poster for Children of Blood and Bone, and it's much better than the previous trailers.

A new Jason Voorhees/"Friday the 13th" animated fan film from the"Never Hike Alone" team arrived in time for the big day - here's a look! In this week's SNL 5 Thoughts: keeping the momentum going, a ratings face-off, John Mulaney's musicals, Shane Gillis, and Cold Open blues.

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