Jason Turcotte Joins New West Records as President

Jason Turcotte takes the helm at New West Records, bringing extensive experience from UMG Nashville and TEG Live to the indie label as President.

Jason Turcotte has officially assumed the role of President at New West Records, marking a significant leadership transition for the independent music company. This appointment brings a seasoned executive with deep industry connections to the helm of the Austin-based label. The move signals a strategic shift for New West as it looks to leverage Turcotte's diverse background in artist management and live entertainment.

Turcotte Returns to Indie Label Roots

Jason Turcotte joins New West Records in a position that reconnects him with the independent music sector that launched his career. This appointment represents a full-circle moment for the executive, who originally founded Houston-based Compadre Records in 2001. During that early period of his career, Compadre Records competed directly with another young independent label located in Austin, New West Records. Both entities were focused on building meaningful artistic platforms and establishing a distinct presence in the broader music business landscape.

Also read Jason Sudeikis Takes on Fatherhood, Green Pigs in New ‘Angry Birds Movie 3’ Trailer

Turcotte described the professional journey leading to this appointment as a series of unexpected detours that ultimately led to an ideal destination. He stated in a recent statement that he feels the road has ended at the best possible home for his career. The executive expressed deep gratitude to the label leadership for trusting him with this pivotal role, emphasizing the personal significance of returning to the environment where he first learned the intricacies of independent label operations.

Extensive Executive Career Trajectory

Jason Turcotte brings a robust resume of leadership positions from some of the most prominent names in the global music and entertainment industries. Most recently, he served in various high-level capacities including artist manager at Vector Management. He also held the position of Senior Vice President at TEG Live, a major live entertainment promoter based in Australia. These roles required managing complex logistical operations and nurturing high-profile talent across international markets.

Advertisement

Beyond management and live events, Jason Turcotte held significant leadership roles at major label corporations. He previously worked at UMG Nashville, which is now known as MCA, as well as Big Machine Label Group. This experience provides him with a comprehensive understanding of both major corporate structures and the agile nature of independent operations. His background allows him to bridge the gap between large-scale industry resources and the creative freedom characteristic of indie labels.

Strategic Vision for New West Records

The appointment of Jason Turcotte as President at New West Records carries implications for the label's future direction and artist roster. His dual expertise in artist development and promotional strategy positions him to guide the label through the evolving media landscape. Turcotte's previous tenure at 615 Leverage + Strategy as a partner further underscores his capabilities in marketing and strategic growth. This blend of creative and business acumen is expected to benefit the artists currently signed to the New West Records catalog.

Turcotte's return to the indie space is viewed as a homecoming for a professional who has spent years mastering the mechanics of the broader industry. His statement regarding the incredible opportunity to help lead New West reflects a genuine enthusiasm for the project. The label benefits from an executive who understands the historical context of the Nashville scene and the competitive dynamics of the Texas music market from two decades ago.

Commitment to Music Education and Community

Jason Turcotte brings not only business expertise but also a strong commitment to civic and educational engagement to his new role. He currently serves on the board of directors for Music Will, a nonprofit organization dedicated to music education. This program focuses on aiding music education within the United States public school system, ensuring that young students have access to artistic training.

Advertisement

This civic involvement highlights a dedication to the long-term health of the music ecosystem beyond commercial success. By supporting the next generation of musicians through public schools, Turcotte aligns himself with the foundational values that drive independent labels. His leadership at New West Records is thus framed by a holistic view of the industry, combining corporate strategy with community investment and educational advocacy for future artists.