Jason Tartick Reveals Destination Wedding Plans and Future With Kathryn Hurley

Jason Tartick discusses his upcoming destination wedding with Kathryn Hurley, their unique origin story through Wags & Walks Nashville, and how his life has evolved since The Bachelorette.

Reality television personality Jason Tartick has officially confirmed that he and his partner, Kathryn Hurley, are preparing for a destination wedding scheduled for next fall. The 38-year-old former Bachelor franchise star made these details public while attending T-Mobile's T-Mix House event in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 5. Tartick emphasized that the choice of a destination venue allows them to gather the most important people in their lives for an extended celebration rather than a single day event.

Jason Tartick's Destination Wedding Vision

Tartick explained that his vision for the nuptials has shifted significantly from his earlier expectations. He previously imagined a massive celebration with over 300 guests, but he now believes that life brings a tightening of social circles as one ages. He described the upcoming fall event as exactly what he and Hurley have always dreamed of, focusing on intimacy and deep connection rather than scale.

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He stated that the beauty of a destination wedding is the opportunity to truly know and love the guests over the course of a few days. This approach allows for meaningful interactions that a traditional one-day wedding often precludes. Tartick expressed immense excitement about this chapter of his life, noting that the slower pace aligns with his current priorities and mindset.

How Jason Tartick Met Kathryn Hurley

The couple's romantic connection began through a shared passion for animal welfare. Tartick adopted his golden retriever, Teddy, in March 2025 from Wags & Walks Nashville, a rescue organization founded by Hurley. Hurley serves as the executive director of the nonprofit, and their meeting was facilitated by her professional work rather than a conventional dating app or social setting.

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Tartick shared that the connection was instant and deeply fulfilling. He revealed that he has already updated his phone contacts to list Hurley as Kathryn Tartick. He jokes that when he is with her, he tells people he is there with his wife, highlighting how serious and committed he feels to their relationship.

Hurley admitted on the Trading Secrets podcast, which aired on Monday, March 30, that she was already a fan of Tartick before they began dating. She watched his season of The Bachelorette, which was season 14, and found him adorable. She expressed sadness when his relationship with Blake ended, indicating her interest in him predated their personal meeting.

From Bachelor Fan to Fiancé

Tartick reflected on the irony of his journey from a reality TV contestant looking for love to a man planning a lifelong commitment. He noted that it feels surreal that nine years after appearing on national television, he has found a partner he considers an amazing soul and a true angel. He expressed that he could come to tears thinking about how fortunate he feels to have Hurley in his life.

He contrasted his current happiness with his earlier days in the public eye. Tartick recalled accepting roses on national television and how far he has come since then. He credited the support and stability of his relationship with Hurley for bringing a sense of peace and clarity to his life that he had not previously experienced.

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The reality star also joked about his transition into adulthood, mentioning that he is finally getting off his parents' insurance plan. He celebrated this milestone by subscribing to a T-Mix plan, which allows for customizable wireless benefits. He noted that he can bundle services like Netflix for his fiancée and Delta points for himself, showcasing how practical life updates complement his romantic happiness.

Future Steps and Personal Reflections

As the wedding date approaches, Tartick and Hurley are focused on the preparations and the significance of the union. Tartick described Hurley as having a calming presence and being a grounding force in his life. He emphasized that their priorities are now aligned in a way that feels both exciting and serene.

He stated that he is in a place where he can look forward to the future with genuine enthusiasm. The upcoming wedding represents not just a legal union, but a celebration of a love story that started with a rescue dog and has grown into a life partnership. Tartick remains optimistic about what the future holds, viewing his current situation as better than he could have ever imagined.

The announcement serves as a public confirmation of the couple's long-term plans and their shared values. By choosing a destination wedding, they are prioritizing quality time with their closest friends and family. This decision reflects a mature approach to marriage that values depth of connection over superficial spectacle.