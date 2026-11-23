Jason Tartick and Kathryn Hurley discuss their future family plans and partner with PayPal for holiday budgeting tips as they celebrate their first Christmas together.

Jason Tartick and his fiancée Kathryn Hurley are preparing to host their first holiday season together in their newly purchased home. The Bachelor Nation couple marked this significant milestone by announcing their engagement and moving in together within the same year. They intend to establish new family traditions during this festive period, marking a major step forward in their relationship.

Family Traditions and Relationship Milestones

Tartick expressed deep excitement about welcoming extended family members into his new house for the first time. He highlighted that the past year has been exceptionally eventful, noting that purchasing his first property and cohabitating with Hurley were pivotal moments. The couple is now focused on creating unique holiday memories that reflect their shared life and commitment to each other.

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Hurley, age thirty-four, recently appeared on Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast to discuss her desire to start a family. She revealed that her stance on having children changed only after she fell deeply in love with Tartick. This admission came during a Monday, July 20 episode where she addressed fan questions regarding their long-term plans and personal goals for the future.

The couple also reflected on their journey since dating for just under a year prior to their engagement. Tartick noted that life has a way of working out when plans are followed, and he is grateful for the current stability. He teased that the next year will bring their marriage, stating that he is eager to see how their next chapter unfolds with Hurley by his side.

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PayPal Partnership and Holiday Shopping Strategies

In conjunction with their holiday preparations, Jason Tartick has partnered with PayPal to provide expert advice on seasonal spending. The initiative aims to help consumers navigate the financial pressures of holiday shopping by revealing which purchases are worth the cost and how to optimize holiday budgets effectively. Tartick emphasizes that financial discipline does not mean sacrificing joy or the spirit of the season.

Tartick advises shoppers to treat customer rewards programs as essential payment tools rather than mere bonuses. He suggests that consumers should actively monitor discounts at their preferred retailers to maximize value on items they already intend to buy. This strategic approach allows shoppers to be intentional about where they make purchases, ensuring that every dollar spent aligns with their pre-determined budget and needs.

A core component of his advice is setting a strict budget before beginning any holiday shopping. Tartick warns against the trap of obligation-based purchasing, which often leads to regrettable last-minute buys. He urges consumers to create a list of recipients and specific gifts before stepping into stores or browsing online, ensuring that every item on the list is a result of genuine intention rather than guilt.

Combating Marketing Pressure and FOMO

The media entrepreneur highlighted the pervasive influence of marketing tactics designed to create fear of missing out, or FOMO. He encourages shoppers to ask themselves a critical question before hitting the buy button: would they purchase the item if it were not on sale? This mental check helps consumers distinguish between genuine desire and impulse buys driven by urgency and promotional pressure.

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Tartick also advises individuals to anticipate future cash flows, such as anticipated raises or bonuses, when planning for larger expenses. By being strategic with flexible payment options, consumers can spread the cost of big-ticket items over time without incurring interest. This method allows for better budget management, particularly when larger expenses are expected to coincide with increased income in months like January or February.

He recommended using interest-free payment splits to manage cash flow effectively during the holiday season. By budgeting for major expenses in advance and utilizing these financial tools, shoppers can avoid debt traps while still providing meaningful gifts. This approach ensures that financial obligations do not overshadow the joy of giving during the festive period.

Podcast Schedule and Audience Engagement

Viewers and listeners can tune in to "Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets" for new episodes released every Monday. The show also features a "Thirty Minute Thursday" bonus episode, offering additional insights into financial planning and lifestyle secrets. Tartick continues to share his expertise on managing money while maintaining a balanced and fulfilling personal life.

The podcast serves as a platform for Tartick and Hurley to discuss their evolving relationship dynamics and financial philosophies. Their open dialogue about budgeting, family planning, and holiday traditions resonates with fans who are looking for practical advice on navigating modern life. The couple's transparency about their experiences provides relatable content for audiences seeking guidance on similar life milestones.