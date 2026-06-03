Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About Dating and Family

Jason Sudeikis shares his thoughts on dating and family in a recent interview. The comedian, 50, confessed that dating numerous people all at once feels daunting and overwhelming at this point in his life. He also shared that he's open to having more children, especially if he falls in love again.

Jason Sudeikis confessed that dating numerous people all at once feels daunting and overwhelming at this point in his life. The comedian, 50, shared his thoughts on Tuesday's episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

He noted that he's not rushing into a relationship due to his home life, with his kids being his top priority. Sudeikis added that the women he's dating always come second to his children. He also shared that he's open to having more children, especially if he falls in love again. This comes six years after his split from Olivia Wilde, which first surfaced in November 2020.

Sudeikis talked about the breakup in 2021, saying he'll have a better understanding of why things fell apart as time goes on. He compared the process to a book, with the breakup being a chapter that will eventually become a paragraph, a line, and a word. Sudeikis has been focusing on his career and family, with his children Otis and Daisy being a big part of his life.

He's been busy with his role as Ted Lasso, which has been a hit for Apple TV+. The show has been praised for its humor and heart, and Sudeikis has been praised for his performance as the titular character. Sudeikis has been open about his life and career, and it's clear that he's prioritizing his family and his work. He's a talented comedian and actor, and it's great to see him thriving in his personal and professional life.

Sudeikis' comments come as he's been busy with his role as Ted Lasso, which has been a hit for Apple TV+. The show has been praised for its humor and heart, and Sudeikis has been praised for his performance as the titular character. Sudeikis has been open about his life and career, and it's clear that he's prioritizing his family and his work.

He's a talented comedian and actor, and it's great to see him thriving in his personal and professional life. Sudeikis' comments also come as he's been open about his past relationships, including his split from Olivia Wilde. The couple was engaged for more than seven years before breaking up in 2020. Sudeikis has talked about the breakup in the past, saying he'll have a better understanding of why things fell apart as time goes on.

He's also talked about how he's focused on his career and family, and how his children are a big part of his life. Sudeikis has been busy with his role as Ted Lasso, which has been a hit for Apple TV+. The show has been praised for its humor and heart, and Sudeikis has been praised for his performance as the titular character.

Sudeikis has been open about his life and career, and it's clear that he's prioritizing his family and his work. He's a talented comedian and actor, and it's great to see him thriving in his personal and professional life





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jason Sudeikis Dating Family Ted Lasso Olivia Wilde

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Jason Momoa’s ‘Minecraft,’ ‘Dune’ and DC Superhero Roles Made Him Lego’s Perfect PlaymakerHow Jason Momoa's new family-focused Lego PSA ties to his roles in 'Minecraft 2,' 'Supergirl, 'Dune 3,' 'Aquaman' and 'Fast Forever.'

Read more »

Hannah Waddingham hints at Ted Lasso tensions due to Jason Sudeikis' rewritesActress Hannah Waddingham has hinted at tensions on the set of the popular Apple TV series Ted Lasso due to writer and co-star Jason Sudeikis' constant rewrites. Hannah, who plays football manager Rebecca, admitted she has an 'ongoing love-hate relationship' with Jason, who plays protagonist Ted and co-wrote the series.

Read more »

Hannah Waddingham hints at tensions on Ted Lasso set due to Jason Sudeikis' constant rewritesHannah Waddingham has hinted at tensions on the set of Ted Lasso due to writer and co-star Jason Sudeikis' constant rewrites. The actress, 51, who plays football manager Rebecca in the hugely popular Apple TV series, admitting she has an ongoing love-hate relationship with the star.

Read more »

Hannah Waddingham hints at on-set tension with ‘Ted Lasso’ co-star Jason SudeikisThe actress, who plays Rebecca Welton, chatted with Variety about her co-star’s frequent script rewrites in an interview published over the weekend.

Read more »