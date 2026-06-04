'Jason Statham Stole My Bike' Sets Late Summer Release Date

The Long & Winding Road To Castle Grayskull: ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Producers On Pic’s Near 18-Year Journey To Screen – Crew Call Podcast ‘Scary Movie’ Comedy Comeback With $70M WW; ‘Masters Of The Universe’ $50M WW; ‘Amazing Digital Circus’ To Flip Out With $15M+ U.S. As YouTube Fever Continues – Box Office Preview.

Principal photography wraps this this week. Plot details for the film are currently under wraps, but take a guess what it’s about. The pic reps a long-standing collaboration between Black Bear and Statham, the two recently completing filming on Guy Ritchie’swas written by Alison Flierl based on a story by Flierl and Scott Chernoff. Kelly McCormick is producing alongside Leitch for 87North, with Statham producing for Punch Palace Productions and John Friedberg for Black Bear.

Also producing are Meredith Berg and Ethan Erwin for Beryllium Entertainment. Fifth Season and Tango are executive producing.

'In The Grey' Trailer: First Look At Guy Ritchie's Action Film Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill & Eiza González Statham is one of the world’s most successful action stars, with a global box office surpassing $8 billion across his career with such major franchises as, a female ensemble starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau, and Anna Faris on Aug. 21. Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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