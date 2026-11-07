Jason Statham Set to Reunite With Guy Ritchie on Netflix Action Film

Jason Statham will reunite with Guy Ritchie on a Netflix action movie, his first streaming original, after two underperforming box office releases.

Jason Statham, who has spent three decades in the film industry, is about to take on a new kind of project. A recent report states that Statham will reunite with director Guy Ritchie on an action movie for Netflix. Statham has never starred in a streaming original, so this film would mark a first for his career.

The report also notes that, based on the track record of Statham and Ritchie on streaming platforms, the Netflix film has the potential to become a massive hit. The project arrives at a time when Statham needs strong results, as he has three major movies lined up and the outcome of those releases matters a great deal to his momentum.

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Shelter Finds a Second Life on Starz

Shelter, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, was the first of Statham's two action releases of the year. The film opened in January, a month that the source describes as a Statham stronghold. It followed A Working Man from last year and The Beekeeper from 2024, two films that had set a high bar for his box office performance.

Shelter did not match those earlier successes at the box office. The film grossed $55 million worldwide against a reported budget of $50 million, which left its theatrical returns well short of the earlier titles. However, the movie received mostly positive reviews and an enthusiastic response from fans, and it has since emerged as a hit on the Starz streaming service.

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The gap between Shelter's modest theatrical run and its streaming success shows how a film can recover after release. Its performance on Starz suggests that audiences who missed it in cinemas were still willing to watch Statham in a new title, even though the box office numbers alone did not signal that strength.

Second Action Film Hit by Early Piracy

Statham returned a few months later to star in his second action movie of the year. The film was scheduled for release, but the production suffered a setback only a few days before it reached audiences. The movie was accidentally uploaded to Prime Video, where it remained available for long enough to be illegally downloaded by pirates and spread across the internet.

The source does not establish how much the leak reduced the film's earnings or viewership, and it acknowledges that the full impact is difficult to measure. What is clear is that the film finished below Shelter both critically and commercially. Its performance placed additional pressure on Statham's upcoming slate, since the source notes that both of his action vehicles underperformed at the box office during a difficult year.

Both films, however, found considerable success after their release windows. That pattern matters for Statham because his three upcoming major movies, along with the planned Netflix action film with Guy Ritchie, will help determine whether his recent theatrical struggles were a temporary setback or a broader shift in how audiences choose to watch his work.