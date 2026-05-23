Jason Statham's The Mechanic Streaming with a Huge Audience

A film that stars Jason Statham as Arthur Bishop, a highly skilled hitman, who taked under his wing, Steve McKenna, the grieving son of his colleague, Harry McKenna. The story revolves around Bishop's life that unravels when his mentor, Harry, is murdered, and he takes a charge of training his mentee.

It's Jason Statham ; you don't need to know a lot more. He's got a dark past, he's made mistakes, he's out for redemption — we don't care because we want to see the action, the criminals getting their faces melted with a boot.

We want to see bad guys make a mistake and, boom, they're missing an arm. That's the kind of thing Statham has built his career on, and one of the finest examples of that is streaming with a huge audience right now. The Mechanic stars Statham as Arthur Bishop, a hitman known for making his kills look like accidents. Kind of like Hitman, and they're both bald too.

Maybe that's who Agent 47 is really based on. Bishop lives by discipline and precision, but his life begins to unravel when his mentor, Harry, is murdered. Things get even messier when Bishop takes Harry’s son, Steve, under his wing, training him in the family business while hiding painful truths about what really happened.

The Mechanic stars Jason Statham (The Beekeeper, Fast X) as Arthur Bishop, Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, 3:10 to Yuma) as Steve McKenna, Tony Goldwyn (Ghost, Oppenheimer) as Dean Sanderson, Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice) as Harry McKenna, Jeff Chase (Escape Plan, Star Trek) as Burke, and Mini Andén (Tropic Thunder, Ocean’s Twelve) as Sarah.



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