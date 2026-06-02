Jason Statham's The Beekeeper Sequel Gets 2027 Release Date; Shelter Becomes VOD Hit After Theatrical Disappointment

While Jason Statham's The Beekeeper sequel is slated for January 2027, his 2026 film Shelter receives strong audience scores but struggles at the box office, only to find success on VOD and streaming on Starz.

Jason Statham has remained one of Hollywood's most reliable action stars, and his recent output proves he's still in top form despite being over 50.

In 2024, he headlined The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer, which became a surprise hit, earning $160 million worldwide against a $40 million budget and garnering positive reviews. Amazon quickly greenlit a sequel, and after speculation about a 2026 release, it has now been officially dated for January 15, 2027. At CinemaCon earlier this year, Amazon debuted first footage showing Statham's character Adam Clay leaning more into the nature-inspired aspects of the Beekeeper mythology.

The Beekeeper was one of Statham's biggest box office successes, but not every well-reviewed film translates to box office gold. In early 2026, Statham starred in Shelter, an original action thriller that earned the best reviews of his career in over a decade. The film holds a 64% critic score and an impressive 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the strong word-of-mouth, Shelter only grossed $53 million worldwide against a $50 million production budget, making it a financial disappointment in theaters. However, after a short but successful run on VOD, the film quietly debuted on Starz over the past weekend, where it quickly climbed into the platform's top 10 most-watched titles. This pattern mirrors many action films that find their audience at home after a lackluster theatrical run.

Shelter's performance highlights the changing landscape of movie distribution, where streaming success can compensate for box office struggles. For Statham, who continues to draw loyal fans, the shift to VOD and streaming provides a safety net.

Meanwhile, anticipation builds for The Beekeeper sequel, which aims to recapture the original's blend of gritty action and environmental themes. With Statham's proven track record and the sequel's early buzz, Amazon is betting on another hit. As Statham shows no signs of slowing down, his upcoming projects remain highly anticipated by action enthusiasts. The Beekeeper was a high-concept action film involving a former operative who works as a beekeeper.

Its success surprised many given its original premise. Shelter, directed by [director name not specified in source], tells the story of a man forced to confront his past while protecting a family. The film's critical reception was strong, especially among audiences who appreciated its emotional depth and intense action sequences. The box office disappointment may be attributed to limited marketing or competition from bigger releases.

Nonetheless, its VOD and streaming success demonstrate a healthy second life for such films. Statham has starred in franchises like The Transporter, Crank, and The Fast and the Furious, but his recent original films have showcased his range. The Beekeeper sequel is expected to expand the world introduced in the first film, with Statham's character becoming more entwined with the natural elements that define the Beekeeper mythology.

With a release date set for 2027, fans will have to wait, but Shelter is currently available for streaming on Starz. As the industry evolves, Statham's ability to draw audiences both in theaters and at home ensures his continued relevance in the action genre





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