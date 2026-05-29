Jason Statham's New Action Thriller Mutiny: A Gripping Tale of Revenge and Survival

Get ready for the latest action-packed installment from Jason Statham, starring as Cole Reed in Mutiny, a gripping tale of revenge and survival.

Jason Statham is heading towards murky waters in his new action thriller Mutiny . Known for his tough, often heroic, strong characters, Statham has also had many memorable roles in his career.

Given his real-life background in kickboxing, karate, and jujitsu, Statham usually plays an ex-special forces operative or an assassin of varying degrees. He's known for many roles, including large parts in three massive series, in Transporter, The Expendables, and Fast & Furious. Most recently, Statham has been busy, doing multiple action thrillers including The Beekeeper (2024), A Working Man (2025), and Shelter (2026).

In his latest thriller, Mutiny, Statham is seen aiming a gun in a cargo ship, where he will be playing Cole Reed, a Special Forces veteran and former police officer. After being framed for the murder of his former boss, Reed must find a way to survive what turns out to be a ship full of the people responsible for the death of his boss.

He boards the ship to avenge his boss's death, and discovers that there are giant, international-level ramifications on board. The trapped at sea dynamic could suggest a new type of isolated location for one of Statham's characters. Mutiny is set to be released on August 21, 2026, and alongside Statham, other cast members include Annabelle Wallis, Jason Wong, Roland Møller, Arnas Fedaravičius, Adrian Lester, and Ramon Tikaram.

Mutiny is directed by Jean-François Richet, who most recently directed Plane, a survival thriller featuring Gerard Butler. Richet's background with action-packed dramas like Blood Father and the acclaimed two-part French gangster films Mesrine: Killer Instinct and Mesrine: Public Enemy No. 1 makes him excellent for this film's grounded, intense style.

Jason Statham is also set for The Beekeeper 2 and Fast Forever, and his newly launched production company, Punch Palace Productions, could easily kick off another recurring solo franchise if Mutiny delivers at the box office





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