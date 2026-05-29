Jason Statham's 'Mutiny' Traps Him on a Ship Full of Enemies in New Thriller

The action star plays a framed Special Forces vet who must survive a cargo ship crewed by conspirators in a high-concept thriller from director Jean-François Richet.

Action film star Jason Statham is set to headline a new high-stakes thriller titled Mutiny , marking another addition to his slate of upcoming projects. Known for portraying rugged, physically imposing characters often with backgrounds in special forces or elite combat, Statham continues to lean into his real-world expertise in kickboxing, karate, and jujitsu.

His recent output includes The Beekeeper (2024), A Working Man (2025), and Shelter (2026), all within the action genre. Mutiny arrives on August 21, 2026, and sees Statham playing Cole Reed, a Special Forces veteran and former police officer who is framed for the murder of his former boss. Seeking vengeance, Reed infiltrates a cargo ship only to discover it is populated by the very individuals responsible for the killing, trapping him in a confined, lethal environment at sea.

The isolated ship setting introduces a fresh, claustrophobic dynamic for a Statham-led narrative. The film is directed by Jean-François Richet, whose resume includes the survival thriller Plane with Gerard Butler, the intense Blood Father, and the critically acclaimed French gangster saga Mesrine. Richet's experience with gritty, grounded action positions him well to handle Mutiny's tense atmosphere.

The supporting cast features Annabelle Wallis (Malignant, Peaky Blinders), Jason Wong (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), Roland Møller (Land of Mine, Atomic Blonde), Arnas Fedaravičius, Adrian Lester, and Ramon Tikaram. The screenplay is by J.P. Davis and Lindsay Michel, with production handled by Punch Palace Productions, Statham's newly launched company, suggesting potential for a new franchise should the film succeed commercially.

Mutiny represents a continuation of Statham's dominance in midbudget action cinema and could influence the direction of his future ventures, including The Beekeeper 2 and the Fast & Furious spin-off Fast Forever





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